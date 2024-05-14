U-Haul Offers Help to Displaced Tenants of Shreveport Apartments

30 days of free self-storage and U-Box is available to residents of Jolie, The Pines, and Villa Norte Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to tenants being forced out of Jolie, the Pines, and Villa Norte apartments.

The city has scheduled the stoppage of utilities to the three apartment complexes on May 31. The order has resulted in hundreds of displaced residents needing a secure place to store their household belongings until they find proper accommodations.

Warren Iles, U-Haul Company of Northern Louisiana president, said on Tuesday that his team at U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Riverfront can provide one month of free self-storage or U-Box portable storage to any of the apartment tenants seeking a helping hand.

"We want to offer support to our displaced neighbors who have been challenged with unforeseen circumstances and given very little time to find solutions," Iles said. "As a longstanding member of the Shreveport business community, we're here to help however we can."

The 30-day free offer applies to new self-storage and U-Box rentals and is based on availability. People seeking more information or needing to arrange storage services should contact:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Riverfront

222 Lake St.

Shreveport, LA 71101

(318) 963-8789

Contact:

Yasmine Esparza

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-263-6194

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul