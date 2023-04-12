U-Haul Opens at Former Lost River Storage Facility in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® purchased the former Lost River Storage LLC facility in Bowling Green to better meet the moving and self-storage demands of Warren County residents. The property was acquired on March 1.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lost River is located at 2823 Nashville Road and is being managed by on-site personnel. Thanks to the five-acre acquisition, U-Haul customers have access to 673 self-storage units; truck and trailer sharing; moving supplies and boxes; and much more. Storage customers can attain extended hours access.

"This location was already a self-storage facility, so it's a seamless transition for us to bring U-Haul products and services here," said Jonathan Nipps, U-Haul Company of North Nashville president. "We're pleased to put our trusted brand behind this location and offer more storage solutions to the Bowling Green community."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lost River at (270) 904-7604. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"Our ultimate goal is to save U-Haul customers time and money," Nipps added. "We're going to provide a clean, secure and well-maintained storage product for our neighbors' belongings."

U-Haul dealers in and around Bowling Green continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to provide communities with accessible mobility since 1945. During these challenging times, more than 21,000 small businesses across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income by partnering with U-Haul. When customers rent from their local U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because there is no financial investment from dealers, they are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses with enough lot space to park U-Haul equipment and enough time to welcome more customers while meeting the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn how to partner with U-Haul at uhaul.com/dealer.

