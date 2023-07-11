U-Haul Opens New Repair Shop, Brings 21 Jobs to Dilworth

DILWORTH, Minn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is now operating at a new repair shop where the former Weivoda® carpet store was located at 1107 Center Ave. W.

Dilworth Repair will serve as a maintenance hub where regional U-Haul equipment is serviced. The shop will employ at least 21 Team Members tasked with assembling and maintaining engines, transmissions, rear axles and more.

"We moved into this space to increase our repair capacity," explained Shawn Odden, U-Haul Company of Fargo president. "We simply outgrew our Fargo Repair Shop location. This property is about four times larger. We look forward to the growth and success we can accomplish here."

Dilworth Repair opened on Monday. U-Haul acquired the property in June 2022.

Acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

Reserve equipment on the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

