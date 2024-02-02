U-Haul Operating at 3 Former AA Mini Warehouse and Storage Locations

MISHAWAKA, Ind., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® acquired three former AA Mini Warehouse and Storage facilities to better meet the self-storage needs of its customers in St. Joseph County.

The properties were acquired on Jan. 16.

U-Haul Storage of Douglas Road located at 5510 Shaughn St. will be managed by on-site U-Haul personnel.

U-Haul Storage on McKinley Ave. located at 816 E. McKinley Ave., as well as U-Haul Storage of Grape Road located at 5213 Grape Road, will be operated remotely by the Douglas Road staff.

Between the three facilities U-Haul customers now have access to 1,056 additional self-storage rooms in Mishawaka. Extended-hours storage access is available.

"We're excited to offer our customers in St. Joseph County more locations to meet demand for our trusted self-storage products," said Ray Powell, U-Haul Company of N. Indiana and S. Cook County president. "All of these locations are within five miles of Notre Dame. Students rely on U-Haul and serving the fluctuating college population in the South Bend area is important to us."

Customers should call U-Haul Storage of Douglas Road at (574) 259-0335 for self-storage inquiries at any of the three facilities. Reserve equipment on the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don't need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse (the preserving and repurposing of existing buildings for new stores), truck modifications to improve fuel economy, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes® that are shared hundreds of times before being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company's latest sustainability program, was just named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 967,000 rentable units and 83.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play.

