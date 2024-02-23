U-Haul Operating at Former Storage Sense Location in Lee's Summit

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® announced its purchase of the Storage Sense facility at 920 NE Deerbrook St. in Lee's Summit to better meet the moving and self-storage needs of its customers.

The 2.54-acre property, now U-Haul Storage of Lee's Summit, was acquired on Dec. 21. It is the first U-Haul-owned and -operated facility in Lee's Summit.

U-Haul customers now have access to 626 additional self-storage units. U-Haul is also offering truck sharing, boxes, moving supplies and more at the Lee's Summit store. Storage customers can attain extended-hours access.

"By reusing an existing self-storage facility, U-Haul can bring its trusted products and services to Lee's Summit quickly and efficiently," said Aaron Krueger, U-Haul Company of Southern Kansas, whose territory includes Lee's Summit. "This community is one of the most popular KC suburbs. It's imperative that we invest and expand here. We're excited to be part of Lee's Summit for years to come."

U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don't need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse (the preserving and repurposing of existing buildings for new stores), truck modifications to improve fuel economy, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes® that are shared hundreds of times before being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company's latest sustainability program, was just named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year.

