U-Haul Plans First Store in Frankfort as Storage Footprint Grows across Chicago Metro

FRANKFORT, Ill., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® has acquired the former Saunoris' Garden Center property at 19600 S. Harlem Ave. in Frankfort to better meet the moving and self-storage needs of Will County.

The 6.88-acre property, now U-Haul Moving & Storage of Frankfort Square, was purchased on June 3 and will be the first U-Haul-owned and -operated center in the Village of Frankfort, located 28 miles south of Chicago and conveniently tucked just minutes away from Interstates 80 and 57.

Many services will be available starting in August. The location will offer a retail showroom with truck and trailer sharing, boxes and moving supplies, and more.

Plans call for the creation of a three-story, 94,764-square-foot building with a mix of 937 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms and drive-up storage units with high-tech security features at affordable price points.

Once the building is ready, customers will have access to towing equipment and professional hitch installation, propane, and green initiatives like a Re-Use Center and the Take A Box, Leave A Box program. There will also be a U-Box® warehouse to hold up to 1,000 portable moving and storage containers.

Download the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

U-Haul Company of Chicago South and Southwest Suburbs president Rocc Bolden plans to hire up to 10 Team Members to staff the store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth in Frankfort. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

"U-Haul is thrilled to invest in the Frankfort community," Bolden said. "Our team is looking forward to reaching more customers with our trusted moving and self-storage products."

Until the Frankfort store is ready, customers can find rental equipment at dealer locations in Mokena, Tinley Park and New Lenox. There are four full-service facilities within a 15-mile radius of Frankfort, including U-Haul of Alsip at 11855 S. Cicero Ave.

U-Haul, its Chicago Metro team, and its local charity partners produced a video several years ago detailing the Company's commitment and value to the city. Watch it here: https://youtu.be/RNLgTY71BIM.

