U-Haul Reuse of Former Kmart to Bring Jobs, Self-Storage to Manteca

MANTECA, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is now operating at the former Kmart® store at 255 Northgate Drive, and intends to add more than 700 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms at the Manteca location.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northgate now offers moving supplies out of a temporary showroom. Truck and trailer sharing, towing equipment and professional hitch installation, U-Box® portable storage containers and a spacious retail showroom will be coming soon.

Adaptive reuse of the 107,318-square-foot facility will soon render a variety of self-storage units with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Storage customers will have extended hours access. U-Haul acquired the property on Aug. 31.

"We're investing in Manteca while conserving resources by reusing this building," stated Chris Trudell, U-Haul Company of Central Valley president. "U-Haul has sought out and repurposed buildings for decades as part of our sustainability model. We're excited to show our neighbors what adaptive reuse can mean to a community."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northgate at (209) 923-6092 or stop by to see our progress. Current hours of operation are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

While this facility is being renovated, nearby U-Haul stores and neighborhood dealers are also available to serve customers. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Manteca at 1190 S. Main St. is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Acquisition of the 7.95-acre property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

Trudell plans to employ at least 12 Team Members once the store is fully operational. U-Haul will look to hire locally to support job growth within the Manteca community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

