U-Haul Reuse of Former Kmart will Bring Benefits to Webster

WEBSTER, Mass., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® will soon be operating at the former Kmart® store at 74 Worcester Road, and is adding more than 750 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms to the Webster facility.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Route 12 aims to begin serving customers in October. Available services will include truck and trailer sharing, and a retail showroom featuring boxes, moving supplies, towing equipment and more.

Adaptive reuse of the 125,737-square-foot property will soon render a variety of self-storage units with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Storage customers will have extended hours access. U-Haul acquired the property on June 18.

"We're investing in Webster, and we look forward to serving customers in this community for years to come," said Jerry Ouellette, U-Haul Company of Western Mass and Vermont president. "There is a need for our climate-controlled storage options in Webster. We are excited to meet that need and be a leading self-storage provider in this market."

U-Box® portable storage containers, professional hitch installation and propane will also be available on the store's 9.5-acre lot in the future.

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Route 12 at (508) 943-5628 or stop by to see our progress. Current hours of operation are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

"U-Haul has been repurposing old buildings for decades in order to eliminate blight and benefit the communities we serve," Ouellette added. "We're pleased to showcase our sustainability model in Webster. Our goal is to provide residents with the best moving services and a clean, dry and secure facility where they will want to store their belongings."

Ouellette plans to employ at least 12 Team Members once the store is fully operational. U-Haul will look to hire locally to support job growth within the Webster community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

