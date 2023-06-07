U-Haul Reveals Plans for Kmart Conversion on Broad Street in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® will soon provide more than 650 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms in Statesville to meet growing customer demand for its services in the region.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Statesville now occupies the former Kmart® building at 1530 E. Broad St. U-Haul acquired the 8.52-acre property on May 18.

Customers will soon have access to residential mobility services like trailer and moving van rentals, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment and more from a temporary showroom.

Adaptive reuse of the 88,923-square-foot facility will lead to a wide variety of climate-controlled storage units with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Storage customers will have extended-hours access.

"This building has been sitting vacant since the Kmart store closed in 2020," said Kay Church, U-Haul Company of West Charlotte president. "It takes a special type of business to use such a large space. We are a perfect fit because we can convert and utilize the entire space for a product in high demand, and we can do it without the environmental impact of building a new facility by implementing our U-Haul Adaptive Reuse program."

Acquisition of the former Kmart was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

"We're excited about having our first Company-owned and -operated facility in Statesville," Church added. "We encourage other businesses to follow our lead and invest here. We look forward to being a member of this community for many years to come."

Church intends to hire at least 12 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Statesville community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

U-Haul dealers in and around Statesville continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to provide communities with accessible mobility since 1945. During these challenging times, more than 21,000 small businesses across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income by partnering with U-Haul. When customers rent from their local U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because there is no financial investment from dealers, they are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses with enough lot space to park U-Haul equipment and enough time to welcome more customers while meeting the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn how to partner with U-Haul at uhaul.com/dealer.

