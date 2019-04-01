U-Haul Reveals Plans for La Vergne Store along Interstate 24

LA VERGNE, Tenn., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® will soon be showcasing a new moving and self-storage facility in La Vergne thanks to the recent 10-acre land acquisition on the southwest side of New Paul Road alongside Interstate 24 near the Waldron Road exit.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Smyrna-La Vergne, scheduled for completion by summer 2020, will feature a four-story facility with more than 100,000 square feet. The building will house more than 1,000 indoor self-storage rooms with climate-control options and high-end security features at affordable price points.

This will be the first U-Haul-owned and -operated facility in La Vergne.

"This property is located directly off the I-24 in Rutherford County," stated Jeff Porter, U-Haul Company of Nashville president. "We are excited to be here because it will be so convenient for do-it-yourself customers who are planning a long-distance move, or just relocating within the La Vergne and Smyrna communities."

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Smyrna-La Vergne will offer truck and trailer sharing; towing equipment and professional hitch installation; a retail showroom with moving supplies; U-Box® portable moving and storage containers; propane; U-Haul Remote 24/7® access for self-storage customers; on-site RV, boat and vehicle storage; a U-Haul Re-Use Center for gently used household furnishings to be shared by the community; the Take A Box Leave A Box program; and more.

While the facility is under construction, nearby U-Haul facilities and neighborhood dealers are available to assist customers. U-Haul of Elysian Field is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"As Nashville grows, so do its suburbs," Porter added. "La Vergne and Smyrna are moving in the right direction. U-Haul is pleased to be part of the longevity and sustainability of these forward-thinking communities. By building this store, we are investing in these communities."

Porter expects to hire a staff of 12 Team Members when the facility is completed. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within La Vergne and Smyrna. U-Haul encourages local contractors to bid on construction work.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.5 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 93 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

