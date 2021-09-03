U-Haul Reveals Plans for Self-Storage Facility in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An impressive state-of-the-art moving and self-storage facility in coming to St. Augustine with U-Haul® Company's recent 10.57-acre land acquisition at 6810 U.S. Hwy. 1 N.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palencia, scheduled for completion by 2022, will comprise five stories and more than 130,000 square feet. The building will house 800-plus indoor, ADA accessible self-storage rooms with climate-control options and high-tech security features.

U-Haul acquired the property on July 8.

"This property is located just off Highway 1, which is the major north-south connection on the East Coast," said Neph Saint Paul, U-Haul Company of Jacksonville president. "Florida's northeast coast is a sprawling community and is seeing significant population swells. Our expansion in this area is fundamental because growing populations equate to more moving and self-storage needs."

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palencia will offer truck and trailer sharing, towing equipment, professional hitch installation, moving supplies, U-Box® portable storage containers, propane, extended hours storage access, and ecofriendly initiatives like the Take A Box, Leave a Box program to benefit the community.

While U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palencia is under construction, nearby U-Haul facilities and neighborhood dealers are available to serve customers. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Saint Augustine at 3524 U.S. Hwy. 1 S. is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Saint Paul expects to employ at least 12 Team Members when the new facility is completed. U-Haul will look to hire locally to support job growth within the St. Augustine community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

"U-Haul is committed to building a more resilient St. Augustine through our essential services and residential mobility products," Saint Paul added. "We are working closely with the city to provide a plan and a facility that will benefit everyone."

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

