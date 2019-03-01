U-Haul Storage of Joplin Closes Showroom, On-Site Services

JOPLIN, Mo., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Storage of Joplin at 2521 E. 7th St. in Joplin closed its retail showroom and ceased most other on-site services on Feb. 10.

The facility, which has served Jasper County for 42 years, will operate exclusively as a U-Haul self-storage facility going forward.

Local residents will continue to have their moving needs met at the new U-Haul Moving & Storage of Joplin at 1410 E. 7th St., where customers can find an expansive showroom featuring a full line of moving supplies, boxes, hitch accessories, bike racks and more.

The 5,539 square feet of self-storage at the old property will be run remotely by the new facility less than one mile away, where additional indoor climate-control self-storage rooms will soon be available.

In addition to closing the retail showroom, U-Haul will also cease truck and trailer sharing, hitch installations, U-Box® portable storage containers and propane sales. All of those services will be available at the new facility, U-Haul Company of Missouri president Aaron Self confirmed. Five full-time Team Members will be let go due to the closing services at U-Haul Storage of Joplin.

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better meet the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate stores, or cease certain business operations at locations.

Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; physical plant limitations; shifts in demographics; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; and proximity to other new or existing U-Haul stores.

