U-Haul Store Closing on West Ajo Way in Tucson after 44 Years

TUCSON, Ariz., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul of Southwest at 32 W. Ajo Way will be closing the doors to its retail showroom and ceasing other store operations in the coming weeks.

Plans call for the facility, which has been serving the DIY moving public in Tucson since 1976, to be leased to a new tenant.

U-Haul is transferring the possessions of its self-storage customers to a new Company-owned and -operated store less than two miles away at U-Haul Moving & Storage of Bravo Park at 1265 E. Benson Hwy. In addition to self-storage options, customers will find an expansive showroom featuring a full line of moving supplies, boxes, hitches, towing accessories, bike racks and more to fill the void left by U-Haul of Southwest.

As a result of U-Haul of Southwest closing, five U-Haul Team Members will be let go.

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better serve the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate stores. Reasons for closures may include: long-term strategic plans; physical plant limitations, including insufficient square footage; shifts in demographics; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; and proximity to new or existing U-Haul stores.

Find U-Haul store and neighborhood dealer locations near you at uhaul.com/locations.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul has remained open throughout the COVID-19 outbreak while offering contactless programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups, in addition to the household mover.

Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping its Team Members and customers safe during the summer moving season.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

Related Links

www.uhaul.com

