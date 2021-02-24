U-Haul Store in Lake Forest Closes Retail Showroom after 24 Years

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul of Lake Forest at 23211 Olive Ave. closed its retail showroom and ceased most on-site services on Feb. 22.

The location served self-movers in and around the Lake Forest community for 24 years.

The Olive Avenue store had operated on two parcels of land: a 16,500-square-foot tract with the retail building, which U-Haul® plans to maintain for future use; and a 7,000-square-foot tract the Company had been leasing, but will no longer do so.

Local residents can continue to have all their moving needs met just 0.3 miles away at U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Forest at 25290 Jeronimo Road, former site of Laguna Hills Nursery. The new store offers truck and trailer sharing, moving supplies and boxes, towing equipment and professional hitch installation, U-Box® portable storage containers and more.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Forest also has 1,133 self-storage units for rent with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points. Propane will soon be available on the 3.08-acre lot.

Contact the store at (949) 768-4681 or stop by to see general manager Philip Guerra and his team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better serve the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate stores. Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; physical plant limitations; shifts in demographics; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; and proximity to other new or existing U-Haul stores.

As a result of the closing showroom and services at 23211 Olive Ave., 14 Team Members were let go.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul has remained open throughout the COVID-19 outbreak while offering contactless programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups, in addition to the household mover.

Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping its Team Members and customers safe.

