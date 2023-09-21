U-Haul Takes Over at Former Mt. Branson Storage Location

BRANSON, Mo., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® has acquired the former Mt. Branson Storage facility at 889 State Hwy. 76 to better meet the moving and self-storage demands of Branson residents.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mt. Branson began serving customers on Aug. 30 and is offering self-storage with extended-hours access. The 3.37-acre property includes a single-story, climate-controlled self-storage building and five drive-up storage buildings. There are 211 self-storage rooms on site.

"This will be the first U-Haul -owned and -operated facility in Branson and we are happy to be part of the community," said Aaron Self, U-Haul Company of Missouri president. "This was already a self-storage operation, so it's an easy transition for us. Our Branson neighbors will have access to our much-needed DIY moving products and services at a convenient location."

Customers now have access to truck and trailer rentals, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment and much more. Reserve equipment on the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"The U-Haul reuse of existing self-storage properties is great because we're able to prevent new construction and immediately serve our customers," Self said. "We're investing in Branson and look forward to being a staple of this business community for years to come."

Self intends to hire new Team Members to staff the U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mt. Branson store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Branson community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

U-Haul dealers in and around Branson continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to provide communities with accessible mobility since 1945. During these challenging times, more than 21,000 small businesses across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income by partnering with U-Haul. When customers rent from their local U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because there is no financial investment from dealers, they are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses with enough lot space to park U-Haul equipment and enough time to welcome more customers while meeting the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn how to partner with U-Haul at uhaul.com/dealer.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 959,000 rentable units and 82.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. We were recently named one of America's Best Large Employers (Forbes, 2023); a Best for Vets Employer (Military Times, 2022); and one of the Healthiest Workplaces in America (Healthiest Employers, 2022). Find careers at uhauljobs.com. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play.

