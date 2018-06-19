U-Haul to Acquire and Repurpose Former Kmart Building in Alton

Adaptive reuse of the property will render approximately 700 self-storage rooms, including climate-controlled units with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Truck and trailer sharing, towing equipment, propane, U-Box portable moving and storage containers, professional hitch installation and more will also be offered on the 27.8-acre lot.

"The Seminary Plaza is a well-known shopping center, and we are excited to work with the existing tenants to create a bustling space for businesses to thrive," noted Mike White, U-Haul Company of Missouri Northeast president. "Our city officials and neighbors have been very supportive and we are eager to get to work on the quality self-storage this community desires."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Alton at (618) 208-0025 or stop by to visit general manager Joe Redden and his team. Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

The recent acquisition of the Alton property was driven by U-Haul Company's Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. Our adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

"The Kmart portion of this property, where U-Haul will be operating, was vacant for about eight months," White said. "No one was serious about occupying this building and the community was beginning to worry it would suffer the same fate as other large box stores. We didn't want to see this building go dark and fall into disrepair. Our adaptive reuse of this site will benefit U-Haul, the environment and the community."

U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Alton community. White expects to maintain a staff of 10 or more Team Members when the facility is fully operational. U-Haul always encourages local contractors to bid on renovation work.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. Unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 93 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 now offers customers access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the self-service options on their internet-connected mobile devices. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to more than 150,000 trucks, 112,000 trailers and 40,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers more than 581,000 rooms and more than 51 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

