U-Haul to Hold Groundbreaking Event for New Philadelphia Store

"This facility will be located just two miles from Temple University and is in the growing Kensington community near new condos and apartment complexes," stated Todj Myers, U-Haul Company of South Philadelphia president. "Kensington has been a struggling area, but U-Haul is planning to invest here and attract other businesses to the neighborhood."

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kensington will open in 2020 offering: truck and trailer sharing; moving supplies; indoor climate-controlled self-storage units with high-tech security features; an enclosed load/unload area to shield customers from the weather; U-Haul Remote 24/7® access; U-Box® portable moving and storage containers; and much more.

Contact our Kensington store at (215) 235-8076 or stop by at any time to see our progress. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"We excited to expand our reach in Philadelphia to meet the demands of our customers," Myers added. "We take pride in providing a high-quality product at an affordable price in a convenient location."

Domus Construction is the general contractor for U-Haul facility. Domus is a Philadelphia-based firm founded 1976 that consistently delivers projects on time and on budget. By understanding the customer's needs, and learning the challenges presented with each project, Domus becomes an invaluable team partner.

JKRP Architects is pleased to serve as the architect for the project. Founded in 1984, JKRP is a full-service architecture firm based in Philadelphia and serving clients nationwide.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.7 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 94 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

