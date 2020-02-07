U-Haul Unveils Big Plans for Walton's Richwood Flea Market

"We're eager to bring our trusted U-Haul services to the Walton community," said Drew Case, U-Haul Company of SW Ohio president, whose territory includes parts of northern Kentucky. "Keeping the flea market in operation is important to U-Haul. We plan to welcome new vendors into the fold. For a limited time, we will be offering a $200 special for new indoor market vendors. Our goal is to grow the market."

Adaptive reuse of the property will render a mix of covered RV storage, outdoor drive-up storage and indoor self-storage units, giving customers access to climate-controlled rooms with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Propane, professional hitch installation and U-Box portable storage containers will be offered on the 9.54-acre lot.

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Richwood at (859) 692-4239 or stop by to visit general manager Sarah Wells and her team. Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday and Friday-Sunday. The store is currently closed Tuesday-Thursday while renovations take place. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"Customers here have been traveling to Elsmere for our self-storage product," Case added. "Now residents in and around Walton, Richwood, Union and Florence will have a more convenient place to store their belongings. We believe our U-Haul facility will work well with the flea market operations, and we're excited for the future."

Acquisition of the Richwood Flea Market was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

Case expects to maintain a staff of eight or more Team Members when the store is completed. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Walton community.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.7 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 94 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

