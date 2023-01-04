U-Haul U.S. Growth Cities of 2022: Ocala Tops List as Families Flock to Florida

Jan 04, 2023, 07:05 ET
The Sunshine State has 4 of the top 25 markets for netting one-way U-Haul customers
PHOENIX, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocala is the top growth city in America based on the net gain of one-way U-Haul® trucks during the past year, and four Florida destinations are among the top 25 on the annual U-Haul Growth Index.
It is the third consecutive year that a Florida city has topped the U-Haul growth rankings. The Kissimmee-St. Cloud corridor earned that honor in 2021. North Port was No. 1 for 2020.
U-Haul transactional data reveals Ocala saw a 6% year-over-year increase in arrivals and only a 1% increase in departures. Do-it-yourself movers arriving in Ocala accounted for more than 53% of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic in and out of the market (47% departures).
The Sacramento-Roseville (Calif.) market and Madison (Wis.) rank second and third on the 2022 growth cities list, respectively. Both have held the No. 1 ranking in recent years.
Rounding out the top 10 growth cities are Palm Bay-Melbourne (Fla.); Auburn-Opelika (Ala.); North Port, (Fla.); Myrtle Beach-North Myrtle Beach (S.C.); Surprise (Ariz.); Huntsville (Ala.); and Charleston-North Charleston (S.C.).
St. Louis, Raleigh-Durham and Nashville are among some of the more notable growth markets to also crack the top 25.
"Florida had a number of top growth cities, Ocala being No. 1," stated Ed Hatcher, U-Haul Area District Vice President who oversees Company operations across northern Florida. "A lot of that has to do with the small-town feel and everything being extremely close for people to get to."
Hatcher added the Ocala market may receive U-Haul trucks from people moving to neighboring communities like The Villages, Leesburg, and Orlando suburbs such as Clermont, which reflects positively for the entire area.
The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a city or state, versus departing from that city or state, in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck transactions that occur annually across the U.S. and Canada.
While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the U-Haul Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well cities and states are attracting and maintaining residents. Visit myuhaulstory.com to view the U-Haul top 50 growth state rankings of 2022 and find individual press releases for the top 10 growth states.
|
1.
|
OCALA, FL (24)
|
2.
|
SACRAMENTO-ROSEVILLE, CA (8)
|
3.
|
MADISON, WI (5)
|
4.
|
PALM BAY-MELBOURNE, FL (3)
|
5.
|
AUBURN-OPELIKA, AL (23)
|
6.
|
NORTH PORT, FL (4)
|
7.
|
MYRTLE BEACH-NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (17)
|
8.
|
SURPRISE, AZ (18)
|
9.
|
HUNTSVILLE, AL
|
10.
|
CHARLESTON-NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
|
11.
|
ST. LOUIS, MO
|
12.
|
ATHENS, GA
|
13.
|
MISSOURI CITY, TX
|
14.
|
RALEIGH-DURHAM, NC (2)
|
15.
|
RICHARDSON, TX (22)
|
16.
|
FORT COLLINS, CO
|
17.
|
HENDERSON, NV
|
18.
|
RENO, NV
|
19.
|
CONROE, TX
|
20.
|
WEST CHESTER, OH
|
21.
|
LAKELAND, FL
|
22.
|
NASHVILLE, TN
|
23.
|
NOBLESVILLE, IN
|
24.
|
HENRICO, VA
|
25.
|
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
|
2021 growth rankings in parentheses, if ranked
PLUS FIVE more notable cities that just missed the cut, but posted big growth numbers in 2022:
- Atlanta, GA
- Minneapolis, MN
- Miami, FL
- Milwaukee, WI
- San Diego, CA
U-Haul is the authority on migration trends thanks to its expansive network that blankets all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The geographical coverage from 23,000 U-Haul truck- and trailer-sharing locations provides a broad overview of where people are moving like no one else in the industry.
Small business owners who are interested in joining the U-Haul Dealer Network at no cost and earning commissions from U-Haul rental transactions can visit uhaul.com/dealer to learn more and submit information to be contacted by a local representative.
Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 913,000 rentable storage units and 78.1 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.
