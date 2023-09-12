U-Haul West Dimond Store to Host Grand Opening Event on Sept. 29

Public invited to free lunch, giveaways and tours of the nearly 700-room storage facility

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® Moving & Storage at West Dimond is hosting a grand-opening event from noon to 2 p.m. on Sept. 29 to unveil Anchorage's newest indoor self-storage and retail facility at 3751 W. Dimond Blvd.

The public is invited to enjoy a free boxed lunch, U-Haul giveaways, a behind-the-scenes tour and much more. Lunch will be served on a first-come basis.

The three-story 100,386-square-foot building includes 698 self-storage units with high-tech security features and climate-control options that are available to rent. Storage customers can take advantage of extended-hours access; drive-in load/unload areas; ADA-accessible units; and free use of utility carts.

U-Haul Store Grand Opening

What: Free lunch, giveaways, ribbon-cutting, facility tours When: Noon on Friday, Sept. 29 Where: 3751 W. Dimond Blvd., Anchorage, AK 99502 Who: Everyone is welcome

Customers will also have access to truck and trailer rentals, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment, professional hitch installation, portable moving containers and much more. Propane will be available in the future. U-Haul acquired the 4.6-acre property in 2018.

Reserve equipment on the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"We are excited about serving the Jewel Lake area," said John Norris, U-Haul Company of Alaska owner's representative. "U-Haul is enhancing our neighbors' storage and residential moving needs right in their own backyards. We want our community to know that we are proud to assist them with all their moving, packing and storage needs from a new convenient location."

U-Haul intends to hire 12 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Anchorage community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

U-Haul dealers in and around Anchorage continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to provide communities with accessible mobility since 1945. During these challenging times, more than 21,000 small businesses across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income by partnering with U-Haul. When customers rent from their local U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because there is no financial investment from dealers, they are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses with enough lot space to park U-Haul equipment and enough time to welcome more customers while meeting the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn how to partner with U-Haul at uhaul.com/dealer.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 959,000 rentable units and 82.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. We were recently named one of America's Best Large Employers (Forbes, 2023); a Best for Vets Employer (Military Times, 2022); and one of the Healthiest Workplaces in America (Healthiest Employers, 2022). Find careers at uhauljobs.com. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play.

