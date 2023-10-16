/U P D A T E -- Claigan Webinar - Substance Restrictions in 2024/

Upcoming restrictions in microplastics, MCCPs, dechlorane plus, PIP 3:1, formaldehyde, PFHxS, and the new TSCA PFAS reporting rule.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) webinar on October 18 has been updated to include the new EPA TSCA PFAS reporting rule. The TSCA PFAS reporting rule has been added to the updates to the EU REACH restrictions, EU POP restrictions, and TSCA new substance restrictions / reporting requirements in 2024. This webinar will discuss each of the new substance restrictions.

A wide range of substance restrictions are either expected to be published or will go into effect in 2024 (and in some cases, late 2023). These restrictions are substance restrictions, not just declarations. The source regulations for the new restrictions include the EU REACH Regulation, EU POP Regulation, and US TSCA. Substances under restriction range from micro plastics, to flame retardants, to plasticizers, to forever chemical.

Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinar schedule on October 18.

Webinars - Substance Restrictions in 2024

Date: 18 October 2023

Time: 10am and 2pm

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A (like 1.25 hours)

To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/3521151237718351199 or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials compliance. Claigan has tested thousands of products for REACH, POP, TSCA, Prop 65, and related global compliance. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility.

