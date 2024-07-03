U Power Expands Global Footprint with Strategic Move into Thai Market

SHANGHAI, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U Power Limited (Nasdaq: UCAR) (the "Company" or "U Power"), a vehicle sourcing services provider with a vision to becoming a comprehensive electric EV battery power solution provider in China, today announced that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Pattaya AI Terminal Co., Ltd. ("Pattaya AI") to jointly drive the strategic development of green logistics and electric vehicle ("EV") infrastructure in Thailand.

Combining Pattaya AI's advantages in logistical solutions with U Power's proprietary battery-swapping technology, the joint venture will provide electrified solutions for Thailand's commercial logistics and dedicated passenger transportation markets. U Power will also leverage its expertise to provide commercial EVs compatible with its UOTTA technology and deploy battery swapping and charging stations for commercial EVs in key cities and logistics nodes across Thailand, enhancing logistics chain efficiency. Furthermore, the Parties intend to jointly develop automatic and semi-automatic charging stations compatible with U Power's vehicles and tailored to the specific needs of the Thai market. During the initial phase of the partnership, U Power will introduce battery swapping technology and compatible EVs. As the partnership matures, U Power intends to locally manufacture battery-swapping commercial vehicles in Thailand. These vehicles will include pickup trucks and light-duty vans for dedicated transportation routes.

Jia Li, Chairman and CEO of U Power, commented, "We are proud to enter into a strategic partnership with Pattaya AI. This collaboration leverages our expertise in EV battery solutions and Pattaya AI's capabilities and resources to address emerging opportunities in Thailand's evolving EV market. By partnering with Pattaya AI, we aim to revolutionize green logistics, enhance Thailand's electric vehicle infrastructure, and build a solid foundation upon which we can pursue future innovations and deliver sustainable shareholder value."

About U Power Limited

U Power Limited is a vehicle sourcing services provider, with a vision to becoming an EV market player primarily focused on its proprietary battery-swapping technology, or UOTTA technology, which is an intelligent modular battery-swapping technology designed to provide a comprehensive battery power solution for EVs. Since its operation in 2013, the Company has established a vehicle sourcing network in China's lower-tier cities. The Company has developed two types of battery-swapping stations for compatible EVs and is operating one manufacturing factory in Zibo City, Shandong Province, China. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.upincar.com/.

About Pattaya AI Terminal Co., Ltd.

Pattaya AI, a subsidiary of Pattaya Group, specializes in airport solutions. It provides innovative services using modern information technology to enhance airport development and efficiency. Pattaya AI's current operations at U-Tapao International Airport in Thailand include the implementation of a Common Use Passenger Processing System (CUPPS) and IPax NG (Local Departure Control System: LDCS). These systems facilitate efficient passenger processing, improve safety, and support domestic and international airlines operating at the airport.

