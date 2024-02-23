U Power Limited Enters into a Memorandum of Understanding with Durapower Holdings Pte Ltd.

SHANGHAI, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U Power Limited (Nasdaq: UCAR) (the "Company" or "U Power"), a vehicle sourcing services provider with a vision to becoming a comprehensive EV battery power solution provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") on February 6, 2024, with Durapower Holdings Pte Ltd. ("Durapower"), a Singapore-based lithium-ion battery manufacturer.

Pursuant to the MOU, U Power and Durapower intend to jointly explore several areas relating to battery swapping technology applications for electric vehicles and ships used for medium- and short-distance transportation, mining trucks used for ore transfer, and logistical vehicles used for urban cold chain distribution. U Power and Durapower also intend to cooperate to establish a "battery banking" business model based on intelligent battery swapping technology, and collaborate on marketing efforts to promote awareness of the technology in Singapore and elsewhere.

Mr. Jia Li, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, commented, "We believe this collaboration can help drive the advancement of scalable and sustainable new applications for battery swapping technology. We are eager to leverage Durapower's industry knowledge and resources, and are excited to work together to achieve future success."

About U Power Limited

U Power Limited is a vehicle sourcing services provider, with a vision to becoming an EV market player primarily focused on its proprietary battery-swapping technology, or UOTTA technology, which is an intelligent modular battery-swapping technology designed to provide a comprehensive battery power solution for EVs. Since its operation in 2013, the Company has established a vehicle sourcing network in China's lower-tier cities. The Company has developed two types of battery-swapping stations for compatible EVs and is operating one manufacturing factory in Zibo City, Shandong Province, China. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.upincar.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "propose," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact

U Power Limited
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]

Robin Yang, Partner
ICR, LLC
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (212) 475-0415

