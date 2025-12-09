U Power Provides 2025 Year-End Key Business Updates in CEO's Letter to Shareholders

Advancing Battery-Swapping Solutions in Major International Markets

Dear U Power shareholders,

We are excited to issue our first shareholder letter, to recap our 2025 year-end key business updates in major international markets, and to share the progress toward our mission of revolutionizing the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem through scalable, efficient, and sustainable battery-swapping technologies.

2025 has been a truly transformative year for U Power. What began as a vision to make electric mobility more practical and accessible has grown into a global movement powered by innovation, partnerships, and people who believe in a cleaner, smarter future.

U Power successfully delivered measurable progress across all operational aspects. We have expanded our technology capabilities, optimized our cost structure, and enhanced the performance of our core platforms. Our presence on Nasdaq has further reinforced our commitment to transparency, governance, and sustainable growth. These milestones reflect the dedication of our entire team and the confidence of our shareholders.

Focusing on Global Expansion

This year marked a period of accelerated international growth for U Power. Building on our foundation in China, we successfully expanded our battery-swapping operations into several markets around the globe. We believe that each market brings unique characteristics and opportunities for U Power to demonstrate the flexibility, scalability, and impact of our technology.

Our entry into new regions reflects our commitment to making electric mobility accessible, efficient, and sustainable for all. In each location, we have adapted our solutions to local transportation needs and infrastructure conditions, through collaborations with fleet operators and in partnerships with energy providers.

By introducing our battery-swapping model to markets with growing EV demands, we aim to enable drivers and fleet owners to minimize downtime, lower operational costs, and extend vehicle lifespan, all while supporting the broader transition to clean energy transportation.

Investing in Technology and Product Development

We continued to refine our U Power modular battery-swapping platform, enhancing speed, compatibility, and cloud-based monitoring capabilities. This innovation remains central to our vision of building an open ecosystem that serves multiple EV manufacturers and fleet operators.

In 2025, we focused on improving efficiency and scalability, reducing swap times, broadening compatibility across vehicle types, and integrating smarter data analytics. Our cloud-based system now enables real-time monitoring of station performance and battery health, supporting predictive maintenance and optimized network operations.

We expect these advancements will strengthen U Power's position as an EV infrastructure innovator, as they enable faster, smarter, and more sustainable mobility solutions.

Significant Improvement of Financial Performance in H1 2025

During the first six months of 2025, we reported a 34.4% year-over-year increase in net revenues and an improvement in gross profit. These results were driven by the growing demand for our innovative UOTTA green and sustainable transportation solutions. Through strategic planning and operational execution, our customers are increasingly international, and the momentum and recognition we are gathering in our key markets strengthen our confidence in further improving our financial performance in the second half of 2025 and into 2026.

We expect to continue developing several partnerships to accelerate our market expansion and unlock new revenue channels. We believe that these collaborations—currently in advanced discussion—will position U Power at the forefront of innovation in our sector.

Key business updates and outlook in major international markets include:

Asia

Hong Kong SAR: We initiated pilot deployments in partnership with local fleet operators, targeting high-utilization vehicles such as taxis and logistics fleets in 2025. Early results demonstrate significant reductions in downtime and improved vehicle efficiency. With the delivery of Hong Kong's first smart battery-swapping station, we anticipate expanding our presence in Hong Kong, with the goal of installing 50 battery-swapping stations in the region in the next few years to take advantage of a shared mission in such market towards accelerating green transportation.

Thailand: Our collaboration with regional energy providers and EV distributors supports Thailand's national strategy for e-mobility. In 2026, building on the operation of the Southeast Asia's first smart battery-swapping station and leveraging the local partnership network, we expect to focus on expanding our smart battery-swapping solutions for taxi fleets and heavy trucks in the Thailand market.

South America

Peru: As part of our entry into Latin America, we established partnerships to adapt our technology for emerging-market conditions in 2025. We believe that the region's growing interest in sustainable transportation positions U Power for long-term impact. In 2025, we signed an initial sales agreement to deliver two- and three-wheeled vehicles for taxi services, and expect to focus on expanding the scope of our two/three-wheeled vehicle solutions, integrating U Power's modular swapping solutions into urban delivery fleets and shared mobility services.

Southern Europe

Italy, Spain, Portugal and Albania: We are pioneering battery-swapping electric van solutions in the region, initially with vans and a supporting station to be delivered in Italy and expect to gradually cover the other three countries.

Our strategic initiatives in Southern Europe focus on integrating U Power's modular swapping solutions into urban delivery fleets and shared mobility services. In 2026, our Southern Europe market growth is centered on expanding its electric van solutions, with vans and a proportionate number of stations in the four main markets.

Looking Ahead to 2026

As we prepare to enter 2026, U Power remains focused on scaling our international footprint, deepening strategic collaborations, and advancing next-generation energy storage technologies. We believe our commitment to innovation and sustainability positions us to play a leading role in the global transition to electric mobility.

Building on the achievements in 2025 and our pipeline for 2026, we believe we are poised for a future filled with expansion, innovation, and sustainable success.

Chairman & CEO

Johnny Lee

