U POWER Tech Unveils All-Electric Vehicle Solution at ACT Expo

SHANGHAI, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U POWER Tech, a global innovator in smart electric vehicle solutions, today showcased its complete lineup of urban logistics and specialty EV platforms at ACT Expo, North America's largest commercial vehicle event. This showcase marks a significant milestone for U POWER Tech's strategic expansion into North America, highlighting its groundbreaking skateboard chassis technology designed to transform the commercial vehicle sector.

At ACT Expo, U POWER Tech introduced three purpose-built products:

ACT EXPO U POWER Tech booth

UP VAN: Engineered specifically for last-mile delivery, the UP VAN is the world's most energy-efficient commercial Delivery Van, offering unmatched operational efficiency through longer range, reduced energy consumption, and optimized cargo space. It empowers logistics providers to drastically reduce operational costs and improve productivity in urban environments.

Engineered specifically for last-mile delivery, the UP VAN is the world's most energy-efficient commercial Delivery Van, offering unmatched operational efficiency through longer range, reduced energy consumption, and optimized cargo space. It empowers logistics providers to drastically reduce operational costs and improve productivity in urban environments. UP Chassis Cab: UP Chassis Cab allows for easy upfitting. It meets rigorous European crash standards, ensuring safety and compliance, while providing a smart, flexible solution to businesses seeking rapid electrification of their fleets.

UP Chassis Cab allows for easy upfitting. It meets rigorous European crash standards, ensuring safety and compliance, while providing a smart, flexible solution to businesses seeking rapid electrification of their fleets. UP Chassis: A highly versatile platform designed for multiple duty cycles and applications. UP Chassis meets the needs of many commercial and fleet customers, enabling fully electric, purpose-built solutions for demanding end users.

All products presented by U POWER Tech feature comprehensive electric and intelligent capabilities, offering commercial vehicle operators the industry's most advanced and customizable electrification solutions—catering precisely to their individual requirements.

Leveraging innovation from Silicon Valley and supply-chain strength from China, U POWER Tech has built a robust global value chain covering key EV components such as batteries, motors, and controls. The company is already delivering products in North America, Europe and Africa, and the launch in ACT will further deepen its global expansion. U POWER Tech has secured substantial funding from investors including Matrix Partners, ZhenFund, and Bosch's Boyuan Capital, affirming the commercial viability and growth potential of its technology.

"ACT Expo marks a key milestone for us," said Yao, General Manager of U POWER Tech North America. "We're committed to delivering exceptional products while working together to build a zero-carbon logistics ecosystem that makes electric mobility both accessible and efficient."

As an industry disruptor, U POWER Tech is transforming electric vehicle development with its skateboard chassis technology. Leading the shift from traditional single-model to a shared-platform development, U POWER is redefining how commercial vehicles are built, scaled, and electrified.

About U POWER Tech

Established in 2021 in Shanghai and Silicon Valley, U POWER Tech specializes in smart EV solutions built on skateboard chassis technology, driving the automotive industry's transition toward standardized, platform-based electric vehicles globally.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2676760/Picture1.jpg