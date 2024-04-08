U-tec to Show Smart Home Ecosystem U home at ISC West

U home mobile platform creates central command center that provides homeowners with powerful tool to enhance security and automation

LAS VEGAS, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-tec , a leader in smart home solutions, will demonstrate U home – its latest smart home security & automation products at ISC West, April 9-12, 2024, booth 23089 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

A smart home security and automation system U home includes the smart lock system ULTRALOQ, and new products the smart lighting system Bright, the AI security camera Ulticam, and the Smart Plug & Switch. The new devices are now available for purchase on U-tec's website , Amazon and authorized retailers nationwide.

U home

U home can simultaneously control and synchronize multiple devices, creating a central command center for smart home appliances and allowing users to access, control, and monitor their devices with just a single tap.

U home allows users to seamlessly control U-tec's ULTRALOQ smart locks, smart lights, plugs, switches, and cameras and is compatible with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings for voice control. U home's smart devices will have Matter version, an inter-operative smart home standard. Users can build their own personalized smart home suite to create a safe and streamlined living space.

"Our smart home products are designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses alike and boasts cutting-edge features, unparalleled performance, and exceptional reliability," said Clark Ruan, vice president, U-tec. "Our aim is to empower our customers with the tools they need to create a safe and streamlined living space and thrive in today's dynamic smart home landscape."

U-tec's product line-up includes:

ULTRALOQ Bolt Fingerprint –smart lock offering a six-in-one unlocking experience and multi-layered security; seamlessly integrates with Matter connectivity to create a unified smart home ecosystem. Compatible with Apple Home Kit, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and Amazon Alexa. Offers mobile control, secure access management and multiple unlocking methods including fingerprint recognition, passcodes, mobile app access, and backup keys and ensures unparalleled security with flexibility. Cost: $249.99 Amazon

Bright A19 Smart Bulb - Wi-Fi mesh connectivity and seamless control for every light in the home - without the need for an extra hub. Offers vivid brilliance with 1100 lumens, choice of 16 million colors. Energy-efficient and long-lasting, Bright allows for customization through its own mobile app. Cost: $17.99/1 pack -$51.99/4 pack.

Smart Plug - brings control to lamps, fans and household appliances. Can be controlled via mobile device or voice commands via Amazon Alexa and Google home. Cost: $14.99/1 pack-$23.99/2 pack Amazon

Smart Switch – WiFi mesh technology allows for remote control for any location along with ability to adjust brightness of connected lights. Work with light controlled by single switch or two switches in different locations. Cost: $21.99/1 pack -$39.99/2 pack. Amazon

Expected to ship later this year:

ULTRALOQ Bolt NFC - for customers who prefer to use Apple Home Key feature; expected to ship this summer.

- for customers who prefer to use Apple Home Key feature; expected to ship this summer. ULTRALOQ Bolt Fingerprint Matter over Thread - for customers who prefer to use 3rd party app; expected to ship this summer.

- for customers who prefer to use 3rd party app; expected to ship this summer. Bright BR30 Smart Bulb – 2H 2024.

– 2H 2024. Bright A19 Matter - July 2024

- Smart Plug Matter and Smart Switch Matter – July 2024 .

– . Ulticam will be available for purchase in June 2024 .

About U-tec

U-tec's mission revolves around empowering homeowners with innovative, user-friendly smart home solutions. The company creates products that not only enhance security but also simplify daily life, offering peace of mind through accessible and reliable technology. Founded in 2015, the company has quickly established itself as an innovator in the industry, leveraging cutting-edge technology to create intuitive smart home solutions. For more information, please visit www.u-tec.com .

