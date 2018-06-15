U2 2LP Vinyl Reissues Achtung Baby - Zooropa - The Best Of 1980-1990

Achtung Baby [2LP]

Recorded over six months at Hansa Studio in Berlin and Windmill Lane in Dublin, Achtung Baby is U2's seventh studio album. Produced by long time U2 collaborators, Daniel Lanois and Brian Eno with Steve Lillywhite, Achtung Baby was engineered by Flood and led by The Fly, and also featured four other singles, Mysterious Ways, One, Even Better Than The Real Thing and Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses. Released to widespread critical acclaim in November 1991, the record topped charts around the world, and saw the band take home the Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance.

Remastered and pressed on 180gsm black vinyl across 2 LP discs.

Artwork based on the original, expanded to accommodate 2 LP discs and includes a lyric sheet.

Vinyl reissue includes a download card for digital access to all 12 album tracks.

Achtung Baby Tracklisting:

Side 1

Zoo Station Even Better Than The Real Thing One

Side 2

Until The End Of The World Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses So Cruel

Side 3

The Fly Mysterious Ways Tryin' To Throw Your Arms Around The World

Side 4

Ultra Violet (Light My Way) Acrobat Love Is Blindness

Zooropa [2LP]

U2's eighth studio album was released in July 1993 and hit Number 1 in the UK, USA, Ireland, Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Sweden, Austria, France, Switzerland, Germany, Holland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.

Produced by Flood, Brian Eno and The Edge, the 10 tracks on Zooropa - inspired by the band's experiences on the Zoo TV Tour – include singles 'Numb', 'Lemon' and 'Stay (Faraway, So Close!)' and were recorded in just 6 weeks in early 1993. And the 1994 Grammy Awards saw the band take home the prize for Best Alternative Music Album.

And to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the album's release, this vinyl reissue will see Zooropa released in a 2LP format for the first time ever, to include two mixes of 'Lemon' and 'Numb'.

Remastered and pressed on 180gsm black vinyl.

Artwork based on the original, expanded to accommodate 2 LPs.

Vinyl reissue includes a download card for digital access to all 12 tracks.

Zooropa Tracklisting:

Side 1

Zooropa Baby Face Numb

Side 2

Lemon Stay (Faraway, So Close!) Daddy's Gonna Pay For Your Crashed Car

Side 3

Some Days Are Better Than Others The First Time Dirty Day The Wanderer

Side 4 – additional remixes

Lemon (The Perfecto Mix) Numb (Gimme Some More Dignity Mix)

The Best Of 1980 – 1990 [2LP]

U2's first compilation release, The Best Of 1980-1990 went straight to Number 1 in the UK, Ireland, Canada and around the world on its original release in November 1998. The 16-track collection features seminal songs from early in the band's career, as well as many of their biggest global hits.

The 2LP format includes the track 'One Tree Hill' from The Joshua Tree , only available on vinyl formats of this compilation.

Artwork faithfully reproduced from the original, including a gatefold outer and printed inner sleeves.

Includes a download card.

The Best Of 1980-1990 Tracklisting:

Side 1

Pride (In The Name Of Love) New Year's Day With Or Without You Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

Side 2

Sunday Bloody Sunday Bad Where The Streets Have No Name I Will Follow

Side 3

The Unforgettable Fire Sweetest Thing Desire When Love Comes To Town

Side 4

Angel Of Harlem All I Want Is You One Tree Hill October

Achtung Baby (1991), Zooropa (1993) and The Best of 1980-1990 (1998) are available to pre order now here.

