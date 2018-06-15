U2 2LP Vinyl Reissues Achtung Baby - Zooropa - The Best Of 1980-1990

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UMC/Island/Interscope today announce three new vinyl reissues from U2. Remastered and pressed on 180gsm double LP black vinyl, Achtung Baby (1991), Zooropa (1993) and The Best of 1980-1990 (1998) will be released on July 27th.
Achtung Baby [2LP]
Recorded over six months at Hansa Studio in Berlin and Windmill Lane in Dublin, Achtung Baby is U2's seventh studio album. Produced by long time U2 collaborators, Daniel Lanois and Brian Eno with Steve Lillywhite, Achtung Baby was engineered by Flood and led by The Fly, and also featured four other singles, Mysterious Ways, One, Even Better Than The Real Thing and Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses. Released to widespread critical acclaim in November 1991, the record topped charts around the world, and saw the band take home the Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance.
- Remastered and pressed on 180gsm black vinyl across 2 LP discs.
- Artwork based on the original, expanded to accommodate 2 LP discs and includes a lyric sheet.
- Vinyl reissue includes a download card for digital access to all 12 album tracks.
Achtung Baby Tracklisting:
Side 1
- Zoo Station
- Even Better Than The Real Thing
- One
Side 2
- Until The End Of The World
- Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses
- So Cruel
Side 3
- The Fly
- Mysterious Ways
- Tryin' To Throw Your Arms Around The World
Side 4
- Ultra Violet (Light My Way)
- Acrobat
- Love Is Blindness
Zooropa [2LP]
U2's eighth studio album was released in July 1993 and hit Number 1 in the UK, USA, Ireland, Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Sweden, Austria, France, Switzerland, Germany, Holland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.
Produced by Flood, Brian Eno and The Edge, the 10 tracks on Zooropa - inspired by the band's experiences on the Zoo TV Tour – include singles 'Numb', 'Lemon' and 'Stay (Faraway, So Close!)' and were recorded in just 6 weeks in early 1993. And the 1994 Grammy Awards saw the band take home the prize for Best Alternative Music Album.
And to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the album's release, this vinyl reissue will see Zooropa released in a 2LP format for the first time ever, to include two mixes of 'Lemon' and 'Numb'.
- Remastered and pressed on 180gsm black vinyl.
- Artwork based on the original, expanded to accommodate 2 LPs.
- Vinyl reissue includes a download card for digital access to all 12 tracks.
Zooropa Tracklisting:
Side 1
- Zooropa
- Baby Face
- Numb
Side 2
- Lemon
- Stay (Faraway, So Close!)
- Daddy's Gonna Pay For Your Crashed Car
Side 3
- Some Days Are Better Than Others
- The First Time
- Dirty Day
- The Wanderer
Side 4 – additional remixes
- Lemon (The Perfecto Mix)
- Numb (Gimme Some More Dignity Mix)
The Best Of 1980 – 1990 [2LP]
U2's first compilation release, The Best Of 1980-1990 went straight to Number 1 in the UK, Ireland, Canada and around the world on its original release in November 1998. The 16-track collection features seminal songs from early in the band's career, as well as many of their biggest global hits.
- The 2LP format includes the track 'One Tree Hill' from The Joshua Tree, only available on vinyl formats of this compilation.
- Remastered and pressed on 180gsm black vinyl.
- Artwork faithfully reproduced from the original, including a gatefold outer and printed inner sleeves.
- Includes a download card.
The Best Of 1980-1990 Tracklisting:
Side 1
- Pride (In The Name Of Love)
- New Year's Day
- With Or Without You
- Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
Side 2
- Sunday Bloody Sunday
- Bad
- Where The Streets Have No Name
- I Will Follow
Side 3
- The Unforgettable Fire
- Sweetest Thing
- Desire
- When Love Comes To Town
Side 4
- Angel Of Harlem
- All I Want Is You
- One Tree Hill
- October
Achtung Baby (1991), Zooropa (1993) and The Best of 1980-1990 (1998) are available to pre order now here.
