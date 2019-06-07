U2 Colored Vinyl Reissues 'The Unforgettable Fire' & 'How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb' Out Now

How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb AVAILABLE HERE

Interscope Records/UMe today announce two new colored vinyl reissues from U2. Pressed on 180g vinyl, The Unforgettable Fire (1984) and How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb (2004) will be released today June 7th 2019.

The Unforgettable Fire

Released nearly 35 years ago in October 1984, The Unforgettable Fire is the fourth studio album from U2. Recorded at Slane Castle and Windmill Lane Studios in Ireland, it was the first U2 album to be produced by Brian Eno and Daniel Lanois. The album's lead single "Pride (In The Name Of Love)" not only delivered the band its biggest hit at that time, the song has become the most frequently played live number in the U2 repertoire. A staple of best album lists and essays by fans, critics and fellow artists, The Unforgettable Fire is hailed as U2's first sonic reinvention and remains among the band's most beloved works with classic cuts such as "Bad," "A Sort of Homecoming" and the title track.

Remastered and pressed on 180g limited-edition wine-colored vinyl, to match the color of album's iconic artwork.

Includes a 16 page booklet with lyrics.

The Unforgettable Fire - Tracklisting:

Side 1

1. A Sort of Homecoming

2. Pride (In the Name of Love)

3. Wire

4. The Unforgettable Fire

5. Promenade

Side 2

1. 4th of July

2. Bad

3. Indian Summer Sky

4. Elvis Presley and America

5. MLK

How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb

Released in November 2004, How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb is the eleventh studio album from U2. Recorded in the band's studio at Hanover Quay, Dublin and in the South of France, HTDAAB was produced with long-time U2 collaborator Steve Lillywhite, with additional production from Chris Thomas, Flood, Jacknife Lee, Brian Eno, Daniel Lanois, Nellee Hooper and Carl Glanville. The record reached #1 in the album charts of 30 plus countries around the world, including the U.S., Canada, the UK and Ireland, and featured hit singles "Vertigo," "All Because Of You" and "City Of Blinding Lights." How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb was awarded a total of 9 GRAMMY® Awards, including the band's second Album of the Year win.

Pressed on 180g limited edition red vinyl.

Includes a 16 page booklet with lyrics.

How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb - Tracklisting:

Side 1

1. Vertigo

2. Miracle Drug

3. Sometimes You Can't Make It On Your Own

4. Love and Peace or Else

5. City of Blinding Lights

Side 2

1. All Because of You

2. A Man and a Woman

3. Crumbs from Your Table

4. One Step Closer

5. Original of the Species

6. Yahweh

The Unforgettable Fire (1984) and How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb (2004) are available to order now.

