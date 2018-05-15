U2 Live At The Apollo For SiriusXM

The SiriusXM concert is a rare theater performance for U2, whose recent outings include the #1 grossing tour of last year, The Joshua Tree Tour 2017. The band will be playing material from current release Songs of Experience (Interscope) – ranked #6 in the Global Top albums of 2017– alongside classics from the storied U2 catalogue that has seen Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen win 22 GRAMMY awards to date, more than any other rock band. The special concert will be the first time the band, who paid homage to Harlem's Billie Holiday on their 1988 song "Angel of Harlem," has played the legendary venue. It is also the first time since their acclaimed 2000 Irving Plaza show that U2 will play such an intimate New York show—harkening back to the band's roots touring the club circuit, a period revisited nightly during the first half of the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE shows. The special concert will air following the performance via satellite on channel 30 and through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at siriusxm.com.

"New York City and the U2 band have a unique history," said Bono. "From the songs of Lou Reed, Billie Holiday and the Ramones that taught us how to listen, to the New Yorkers at our earliest U.S. shows who taught us how to play, the souls of New York and U2 have always been intertwined. The Apollo Theater is the heart of New York's musical soul, and to finally be playing our songs on the same stage where James Brown begged Please Please Please is not only a bucket list moment, it's an incredible honor."

"Experiencing U2 in the intimate setting of the legendary Apollo is a rare opportunity and will make for a historic evening," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. "It's the first time U2 has played a New York City venue of this size in almost two decades, and we couldn't be more excited to offer our subscribers the opportunity to be part of this singular musical event."

The legendary Apollo Theater is known for launching the careers of countless iconic performers, and has been a catalyst for artistic excellence and innovation since it opened its doors in 1934. The Apollo's new artistic vision builds on its legacy and the current programming epitomizes the range and vibrancy at the core of the Theater's mission, strengthening its integral role as a leading music and arts institution. For more information, visit www.apollotheater.org.

SiriusXM has presented special, private concerts at the Apollo Theater with Paul McCartney in 2010, Bruce Springsteen in 2012, Metallica in 2013, James Taylor in 2015 and Guns N' Roses in 2017.

SiriusXM subscribers will have the opportunity to win tickets to this private performance through an invitation sent by e-mail. In addition, subscribers since April 25, 2018 will be able to enter for the chance to win a trip for two to New York, NY including airfare, hotel stay and a pair of tickets to SiriusXM Presents U2 at the World Famous Apollo Theater. See Official Rules for complete details at siriusxm.com/U2.

For further information on U2, the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour 2018 or Songs of Experience, visit www.U2.com.

