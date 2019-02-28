U2 The Europa EP Exclusively For Record Store Day 2019

The Europa EP: Side A features an exclusive new mix of previously unreleased material from U2's recent eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour: Charlie Chaplin's electrifying speech from the movie The Great Dictator (1940) underscored with a mash-up of Songs Of Experience album track 'Love Is All We Have Left' and 1993 classic 'Zooropa', leading into a performance of 'New Year's Day' recorded live in Dublin on November 5 th last year.

Side B is comprised of two 'Euro'-tinged remixes: St. Francis Hotel's mix of the original album version of 'New Year's Day' and Jon Pleased Wimmin's Euromantic mix of 'Love Is All We Have Left'.

The EP cover art is a Chaplinesque homage to the Europe-themed artwork of U2's 1993 album Zooropa and features the figure 130, in celebration of Chaplin's 130th birthday which falls on April 16th, 2019.

The Europa EP track listing:

SIDE A:

1. Love Is All We Have Left (eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Intro / Chaplin Speech) New Year's Day 'Live'

(Dublin 5th November 2018 eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour)

SIDE B:

2. New Year's Day (St Francis Hotel Remix)

3. Love Is All We Have Left (Jon Pleased Wimmin Euromantic Mix)

The Europa EP is available exclusively at participating independent record stores on Saturday April 13th, 2019. For a full list of stores, visit https://recordstoreday.com/

About Record Store Day

Record Store Day 2019 will take place on Saturday April 13th.

Record Store Day is the one day of the year when over 200 independent record shops all across the US come together to celebrate their unique culture. Special vinyl releases are made exclusively for the day and many shops and cities host artist performances and events to mark the occasion. Thousands more shops celebrate the day round the glob in what's become one of the biggest annual events in the music calendar. https://recordstoreday.com/

