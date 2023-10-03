UAE - Logistics Market size to grow by USD 10.38 billion during 2022-2027| Growing e-commerce industry to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The UAE - Logistics Market size is expected to increase by USD 10.38 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.23% during the forecast period. The growth of the UAE logistics market is primarily driven by the rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry. This growth is fueled by increased Internet access and smartphone usage. E-commerce's influence on logistics is profound, as the first brand interaction for consumers often occurs through the delivery of packages. These factors are expected to continue driving the growth of the UAE logistics market. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Logistics Market in UAE 2023-2027

UAE - Logistics Market 2023 – 2027: Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the logistics market in UAE: ABC Cargo, Aramex International LLC, CMA CGM SA Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING, Emirates Logistics LLC, Freightworks, Global Shipping and Logistics LLC, Globelink West Star Shipping LLC, Gulf Agency Co. Ltd., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, Jenae Logistics LLC, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Mac World Logistic LLC, Masstrans Freight LLC, Modern Freight Company LLC, Momentum Logistics Co. Ltd., Move One Inc., and Platinum Shipping and Logistics LLC

Logistics Market in UAE is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 5.5% YOY growth in 2023.

UAE - Logistics Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics

Trend

The UAE logistics market is influenced by a growing demand for green logistics solutions, driven by a focus on reducing carbon emissions.

Market players are increasingly adopting green logistics, emphasizing sustainable operations to minimize environmental pollution.

Rising environmental concerns and pollution issues are motivating companies to embrace eco-friendly strategies in pursuit of profitability and reduced carbon footprints.

Eco-friendly approaches not only mitigate environmental impact but also enhance a company's brand image, which has a positive effect on the UAE logistics market.

The adoption of green logistics not only aligns with environmental goals but also contributes to higher profits, making it a win-win for companies.

Challenge

The UAE logistics market faces a significant challenge in the form of high operational costs, primarily driven by increasing shipping costs due to factors like a shortage of skilled labor and rising fuel prices.

Fluctuations in crude oil prices have a notable impact on transportation costs, which, in turn, reduces the profitability of logistics service providers.

The substantial pressure on logistics providers to lower rates, both from the market and customers.

Smooth logistics operations in the UAE require a substantial fleet of vehicles, well-equipped warehouses with technology, and a skilled workforce, all contributing to increased operational costs.

The availability of adequate logistics infrastructure in the UAE contributes to the rise in operational costs, presenting a hindrance to market growth.

UAE - Logistics Market 2023 – 2027: Key Segments

The market is segmented by application (transportation, inventory holding, and administration) and end-user (manufacturing, retail, healthcare, automobile, and construction and others).

During the forecast period, the transportation segment is expected to contribute substantial growth in the UAE – Logistics Market share. It's important to note that transportation primarily involves the physical movement of goods, whereas logistics encompasses a broader scope, focusing on supply chain management from manufacturers to end users. Logistics entails the strategic planning, execution, and oversight of the procurement, movement, and placement of materials, personnel, and various resources.

