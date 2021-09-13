UAE and USA discuss development of trade partnerships and enhancing mutual investments during the next stage

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A top-level UAE delegation comprising public and private sector representatives, headed by H.E Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy; and with the participation of H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, will arrive in Washington, DC, this week. The visit will witness a series of direct meetings between the delegation members and a number of senior officials in the US government and business sector representatives from a number of American states. The discussions will be aimed at further developing bilateral relations and strengthening the strong economic partnership between the UAE and the USA.

The UAE delegation includes H.E. Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Engr. Saed Alawadi, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Industries & Exports; Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, Chief Executive Officer of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah); and Fahad Al Gergawi, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Investment Development Agency.

The visit is set to play a vital role in consolidating the UAE's position as the USA's largest export market in the Middle East, and one of the major investors in the American economy. It also highlights the promotion of trade and investment between the two countries, with a focus on mutual investments in six American states.

During the meetings, the UAE delegation members will discuss prospects for expanding fruitful cooperation between the two countries within a number of vital sectors, including infrastructure, health care, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, agricultural technology, and economic and social development initiatives related to alternative energy.

The delegation will meet with senior officials from the administration of US President Joe Biden and prominent members of the US Congress, as well as a number of business leaders and local representatives concerned with economic development. The Emirati delegation will participate in a series of high-level discussions and round tables in Washington, DC, before visiting a number of other states.

H.E. Bin Touq will visit New York, Delaware and Virginia to hold meetings with prominent U.S government officials, in addition to attending a number of events aimed at enhancing direct communication with the private sector, including start-ups.

H.E. Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi will highlight the importance of the UAE's growing role and its regional presence during the meetings with the American side. H.E. will conduct visits to the states of Arizona and Indiana, and will meet with a number of government officials, private sector institutions and companies specializing in the technology, artificial intelligence and agribusiness sectors. Furthermore, H.E.'s various engagements with the Americans will highlight the unique characteristics of the UAE as a leading global trade destination and a link between East and West.

The trade exchange surplus of the United States with the UAE amounted to USD 11.68 billion during the year 2020, which is the 4th highest surplus in the trade exchanges of the United States with global partners. The UAE topped the list of the largest US export markets in the Middle East for the 12th consecutive year, as the volume of U.S exports to the country amounted to more than USD 15 billion in 2020, and the number of jobs that arose from investments between the two countries reached more than 88,000.

CONTACT:

Lamiyae Jbari

[email protected]

202 243 2464



SOURCE Embassy of the United Arab Emirates

Related Links

http://www.uae-embassy.org

