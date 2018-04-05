UAE Building Automation Control Systems Market 2018-2024: Market is Projected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR of 7.5%

UAE Building Automation Control Systems Market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 7.5% during 2018-24.

Growing affinity for smart homes and automated buildings across the country are accelerating the demand for building automation systems. Further, adoption of energy efficient solutions in commercial and residential buildings to optimize electricity usage and regulate temperature inside the buildings are further spurring the market growth. Additionally, growing need for security in commercial offices and retail buildings such as malls, supermarkets and hypermarkets would lead to a rise in deployment of automatically programmed security devices to regulate routine functions smoothly.

Increasing infrastructural development and growing investment in commercial and industrial sectors under the country's development plan - UAE Vision 2021, would act as a major growth driver for the building automation systems market over the coming years.



The Residential and commercial sectors occupied majority of the market share in the UAE building automation systems market in 2017, while the hospitality sector is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period on account of increasing hotel and mall construction activities in major cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Tourist footfall is predicted to increase as a result of the Dubai Expo 2020, which would act as the key growth driver for the hospitality sector in the country.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. UAE Building Automation Control Systems Market Overview

3.1. UAE Building Automation Control Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

3.2. UAE Building Automation Control Systems Market Industry Life cycle

3.3 UAE Building Automation Control Systems Market Porter's Five Forces Model

3.4. UAE Building Automation Control Systems Market Revenue Share, By Product Type, 2017 & 2024F

3.5 UAE Building Automation Control Systems Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2017 & 2024F

3.6. UAE Building Automation Control Systems Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2017 & 2024F



4. UAE Building Automation Control Systems Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints



5. UAE Building Automation Control Systems Market Trends

5.1. Use of NFC Enabled Smartphones for Access Control

5.2. High Definition Cameras for Security Systems and IP based Systems



6. UAE Building Automation Control Systems Market Overview, By Product Type

6.1. UAE HVAC System Market Overview

6.1.1. UAE HVAC System Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

6.1.2. UAE HVAC System Market Share, By Types, 2017 & 2024F

6.2. UAE Lighting Control System Market Overview

6.2.1. UAE Lighting Control System Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

6.2.2. UAE Lighting Control System Market Share, By Types, 2017 & 2024F

6.3. UAE Electronic Security and Safety System Market Overview

6.3.1. UAE Electronic Security and Safety System Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

6.3.2. UAE Electronic Security and Safety System Market Share, By Types, 2017 & 2024F

6.4. UAE Energy Management System Market Overview

6.4.1. UAE Energy Management System Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

6.4.2. UAE Energy Management System Market Share, By Types, 2017 & 2024F



7. UAE Building Automation Control Systems Market Overview, By Applications

7.1. UAE Residential Building Automation Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

7.2. UAE Industrial & Manufacturing Building Automation Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

7.3. UAE Commercial Offices Building Automation Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

7.4. UAE Hospitality Building Automation Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

7.5. UAE Transportation Infrastructure Building Automation Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

7.6. UAE Retail Building Automation Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

7.7. UAE Other Applications Building Automation Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F



8. UAE Building Automation Control Systems Market Overview, By Regions

8.1. Abu Dhabi Building Automation Systems Region Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

8.2. Dubai Building Automation Systems Region Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

8.3. Other Emirates Building Automation Systems Region Market Revenues, 2014-2024F



9. UAE Building Automation Control Systems Market, Key Performance Indicators

9.1. UAE Power Sector Outlook

9.2. UAE Government Spending Outlook

9.3. UAE Construction Market Outlook

9.4. UAE Hospitality Market Outlook

9.5. Dubai Expo 2020 Overview



10. UAE Building Automation Control Systems Market Opportunity Assessment

10.1. UAE Building Automation Control Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By Product Type

10.2. UAE Building Automation Control Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Benchmarking, By Product Type

11.2. UAE Building Automation Control Systems Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

11.3. UAE Building Automation HVAC System Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

11.4. UAE Building Automation Electronic Security and Safety System Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

11.5. UAE Building Automation Energy Management System Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017



12. Company Profiles

12.1. Schneider Electric S.E

12.2. Siemens AG

12.3. Honeywell International Inc.

12.4. Johnson Controls International plc

12.5. ABB Automation LLC

12.6. Crestron Electronics, Inc.

12.7. Naffco fzco

12.8. Carel industries S.p.A.

12.9. Vacker LLC

12.10. Greentec Automation DMCC



13. Key Strategic Recommendations



14. Disclaimer

