UAE Cement Market 2021 and the Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Cement Market - April 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Prior to the COVID-19 hit, the construction activity within the UAE, more specifically Dubai, was forecasted to remain robust, with developments highly correlated to the EXPO 2020. However, following the birth of the global pandemic, the actual under construction projects count remained growing in the year 2020, though the completion of projects and the planned projects was declining, which had a negative impact on the construction activity and cement demand of the year 2021.



This report sheds the light on the Cement Industry, it is directly associated with the trends of the Construction sector, and as showed throughout the report, the Buildings Industry fairs the most within the construction sector. Similarly, due to the positive and direct relationship between the two, the cement industry obtains the majority of its demand from the building and industrial industry in the UAE.



It has been observed that cement imports are on average, 95% lower than cement exports, making the UAE a cement exporter, indicating that cement producers in the UAE have a comparative advantage in producing cement. Even though 2021 witnessed a decline in projects and correspondingly, a drop in demand for cement, all signs indicate that starting from the year 2022 the construction and cement market will witness a stable, slow growth rate.

The report throws light on GCC Economic and Construction Market Overview with focus on UAE Construction Projects and covers in detail Cement Market Overview including Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities, Supply Chain Analysis, Technological Trends, Cement Market Size, Supplier Overview and Future Outlook.



Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Macro & Sector Overview

4.1 GCC Economic Overview

4.2 GCC Construction Market Overview

4.3 UAE Construction Projects Insights

5 Cement Market Dynamics

5.1 Cement Market Overview

5.2 Cement Market Drivers

5.3 Cement Market Challenges

5.4 Cement Market Opportunities

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.6 Porter's Five Forces: Cement

5.7 Technological Trends in Cement & Construction

5.8 Covid-19 Impact on the Cement Industry

6 Current Market Demand

6.1 Cement Market Size (Historic)

6.2 Cement Market Size (Forecast)

6.3 By Product Type

6.4 Demand Forces

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Supplier Overview

7.2 Supplier Market Share

7.3 Market Concentration

7.4 Company Profiles

8 Future Outlook



Companies Mentioned

Arkan

Union Cement Company

Star Cement Company

Gulf Cement Company

National Cement Company

Fujairah Cement Industries

Binani Cement Factory LLC

Sharjah Cement and Industrial Development Company

Pioneer Cement Industries

Cemex Company

Teba Cement Factory

JK Cement Works Fujairah FZC

RAK Cement Company

Jebel Ali Cement Company

RAK White Cement

