UAE Data Center Markets, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2027F Featuring Khazna, Equinix, Etisalat, AWS, IBM, Gulf Data Hub Among Others

The UAE data center market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The ongoing digital transformation of enterprises and the rapid shift of organizations from the on-premises deployment mode to the cloud or virtual deployment models are primarily driving the UAE data center market demand.

Also, the increase in data complexities and scalability in organizations and the growing demand for novel and advanced cloud solutions by end-users are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the UAE data center market in the forecast period.



Digital Transformation of Enterprises Drives the Market Growth



The UAE is one of the largest data hubs in the Middle East region. The availability of high-speed internet penetration and the increased awareness about the benefits of using digital platforms to store, manage and retrieve data are making business organizations shift towards online platforms for daily tasks.

Data is the most critical asset for any organization, and businesses make severe efforts for efficient data management to improve business agility and make the information accessible to employees needing it the most. With the growing importance of data in business organizations, they shift from existing sources to well-equipped data centers for better data management.

The improving economic status of the UAE is accelerating the set-up of new enterprises in the country, which is expected to propel the growth of the UAE data center market over the forecast period.



Rapid Adoption of Cloud Technology in Data Centers Boosts the Market Growth



The adoption of emerging cloud-based technology in data centers is expected to revolutionize the data centers industry. Cloud technology is more flexible than the conventional system as it can be easily connected to several devices, and the data lost can be easily recovered.

The actual hardware is managed by a cloud company in the cloud data center and runs on cloud servers. Clients can quickly run and collect their data within a virtual infrastructure. Cloud providers also provide customized cloud solutions to their customers by giving them singular access to their customers.

The on-premises model requires a substantial hardware investment along with added costs for power, regular upgrades, security solutions, and others. In contrast, these costs are included in a monthly fee subscription in the cloud model. Several benefits of using cloud technology are expected to fuel the demand for the UAE data center market over the next five years.



Advancements in Technology Support the High Market Demand



Market players are investing huge amounts in research and development activities to upgrade the existing infrastructure and find innovative solutions to boost data security and storage in data centers.

Also, the advent of novel technologies such as the internet of things and cloud computing technology is expected to revolutionize the data centers' performance. Market players are working on data center automation technology in which robotics and automation play a crucial role in facility management.

Some data center companies have started robots installing server racks, managing disk storage, swapping out failed servers, and site security. Therefore, the introduction of stronger and better-performing data centers into the market and the continuous evolution in technology are expected to bolster the demand for the UAE data center market in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in UAE data center market.

Khazna Data Center

Equinix

UAE telco Du

eHosting DataFort

Etisalat Telecommunication Company

Amazon Web Services

Future Digital Data Systems

Gulf Data Hub

Moro Hub

IBM Corporation

Voice of Customer Analysis

Brand Awareness

Key Vendor Selection Parameter

Customer Satisfaction

Major Challenges Faced

Report Scope:



UAE Data Center Market, By Solution:

IT Infrastructure

General Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Other Infrastructure

UAE Data Center Market, By Type:

Corporate

Web Hosting

UAE Data Center Market, By End User Industry:

IT & Telecom

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Others

UAE Data Center Market, By Region:

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

