UAE Dental Services (Prosthodontics, Endodontics, Cosmetic Dentistry, Periodontics, Others) Market by Market Structure, Patient Type and Region, 2023-2027

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Dental Services Market, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UAE dental services market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027, on the account of rising demands for advanced dental healthcare services. Growing instances of dental problems and oral diseases further drive the growth of the UAE dental services market in the upcoming five years. Rising concerns regarding oral care and dental problems are further supporting the growth of the UAE dental services market in the next five years.

Expanding Dental Healthcare Services Promise Market Growth

Rapidly growing instances of dental problems and enhanced demands for well-established dental care facilities in the country are majorly responsible for the growth of the UAE dental services market in the upcoming five years. In recent years, demand for dental services such as regular dental checkups, etc. and therapeutic procedures like tooth removal and reconstruction of the denture has increased multiple folds. Due to diseases, or tooth decay, the demand for dental services is increasing.

Also, the population with disposable income is actively inclined toward braces and implants. 28% of dental treatments were for implants in the country in 2018. Whereas 20% of treatments were through general practitioners. Moreover, an increasing number of dental care practitioners like dentists, odontologists, etc. also support the market growth by providing dental care facilities locally for the population.

Growing Medical Tourism Supports Market Growth

Recent years have seen difficult medical tourism. The onset of the pandemic halts any kind of tourism. The spread of coronavirus threatened and took away the lives of more than 6 million of lives worldwide. 2,302 people lost their lives in the United Arab Emirates due to COVID-19 by far. With recently gained control over the infection, medical tourism has been re-instated and that is anticipated to aid the growth of the UAE dental services market in the next five years.

Dubai has grown as a medical hub for the GCC regions, inviting rapidly growing numbers of patients through medical tourism. In 2019, the total number of dentists in the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) amounted to 197. These numbers are further growing through the excellent educational sector of the country and the growing expat population of experts in the field.

Government Investments In Dental Care

With expanding healthcare industry and growing expenses in the healthcare sector the dental care sector is also substantially growing and indirectly aiding the growth of the UAE dental services market. Growth in the dental sector is bound toward investment in the local manufacturing of dental products, implants, tools, equipment, etc. The lack of research growth in the country is compensated by utilizing the investment for the imports of the product and financially aiding the local manufacturers.

The Department of Health functional in all seven Emirates is actively invested in providing the funds as well as modulating favorable schemes that can support the market growth in future five years. For example, In the year 2018, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) launched a city-wide dental and oral program to improve oral health in Dubai, by ensuring all individuals have access to high-quality dental treatments and effective prevention programs.

Companies holding major shares of the UAE Dental Services Market are

  • Pearl Dental Clinic
  • Vision Dental Clinic Abu Dhabi
  • Tabarek Medical Center
  • Dubai Dental Hospital
  • American Dental Clinic
  • Micris Dental Clinic
  • Precision Dental Clinic
  • Dr Paul's Dental Clinic
  • Liberty Dental Clinic
  • Apex Medical & Dental Clinics

Report Scope:

UAE Dental Services Market, By Service:

  • Prosthodontics
  • Porcelain Veneers
  • Crowns
  • Fixing Bridges
  • Others
  • Endodontics
  • Treatment of Dental Pulp
  • Root Canal Treatment
  • Cosmetic Dentistry
  • Cosmetic Teeth Whitening
  • Cosmetic Teeth Shaping & Teeth Bonding
  • Carbon Post
  • Others
  • Periodontics
  • Gum Graft Surgery
  • Laser Treatment
  • Others
  • Others

UAE Dental Services Market, By Market Structure:

  • Organized Dental Clinics
  • Unorganized Dental Clinics

UAE Dental Services Market, By Patient Type:

  • Inbound
  • Outbound

UAE Dental Services Market, By Region:

  • Abu Dhabi
  • Dubai
  • Sharjah
  • Rest of UAE

