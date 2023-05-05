UAE Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market Report 2023: Rising Disease Burden Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market By Product Type (Resting ECG Devices, Stress ECG Devices, Holter Monitors, Others), By Channel (12-Channel, 5-Channel, 3-Channel, 6-Channel, Single-Channel), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UAE diagnostic electrocardiograph market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027, on the account of increasing instances of cardiovascular diseases in the country.

The rising geriatric population and their susceptibility toward chronic diseases like heart attack, strokes, etc. are also major factors driving the growth of the UAE diagnostic electrocardiograph market in the upcoming five years.

Growing investment in the healthcare industry and imports of technologically advanced medical devices are also responsible for the growth of the UAE diagnostic electrocardiograph market in the next five years.



Electrocardiogram or electrocardiograph are heart rate diagnostic and monitoring device that records surface potentials associated with the electrical activity of the heart. The device is connected to the patient through electrodes. Traditionally, the electrodes or the ends were attached to the four limbs, and advanced models of the device are attached to the heart.

The device is non-invasive. Rhythmic contraction and expansion of the heart are analyzed through an electrograph and this method analyzes the heart condition and identifies the abnormalities in the heart. Heart blockages, inflammation in the cardiac muscles, and potential cancer cell development can be diagnosed through the diagnostic electrocardiograph.



Growing Disease Burden Drives Market Growth



Rapidly increasing instances of cardiovascular diseases among the population of the country are a major driving factor for the growth of the UAE diagnostic electrocardiograph market in the upcoming five years. Chronic diseases like heart attacks, strokes, arterial blockages, etc. are growing in the country.

The sedentary lifestyle and poor eating & drinking habits have increased the risks of cardiovascular diseases in the population of the country. As of 2020, cardiovascular diseases contribute to 40% of mortalities in the country. Risk factors like abdominal obesity, dyslipidemia, hypertension, and diabetes are major factors increasing the instances of cardiovascular diseases and the risks of CVD among the young and adult population are rapidly increasing.



Moreover, the geriatric population is highly susceptible to cardiovascular diseases. Prolong history of carelessness in eating habits, and consumption of oily and fatty food has resulted in high cholesterol levels and heart blockage conditions among the population. Although half of the affected population in the country ages less than 50 years. Thus, the demand for early diagnosis to provide timely treatments is also driving the growth of the UAE diagnostic electrocardiograph market in the next five years.



Healthcare Industry Expansion Promises Market Growth



Investments in the healthcare sector have been rising in the recent decade. The growing economy of the country also benefits the population with rising incomes. Thus, the population is actively investing their hard-earned money into healthcare services.

Recent pandemic conditions have further threatened the population to keep their considerable percentage of income for emergencies and invest in better healthcare services. In the year 2019, the United Arab Emirates spent over 4.2% of its GDP on the healthcare sector. Growing investment is supporting the growing healthcare infrastructure. Along with the population expenses, the government is investing in the industry actively.



Growing investments are also utilized for the imports of medical devices from neighboring countries. The government is also promoting local manufacturers to form a collaboration with the global market players and enforcing locally manufactured products to decrease imports thus making the healthcare service more affordable in the country.

Advancing healthcare infrastructure & better patient care services are also inviting medical tourism thereby indirectly aiding the growth of the UAE diagnostic electrocardiograph market in the future five years.



Report Scope:



In this report, UAE diagnostic electrocardiograph market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



UAE Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market, By Product Type:

Resting ECG Devices

Stress ECG Devices

Holter Monitors

Others

UAE Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market, By Channel:

12-Channel

5-Channel

3-Channel

6-Channel

Single-Channel

UAE Diagnostic electrocardiograph Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Care Centers

Others

UAE Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market, By Region:

Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

