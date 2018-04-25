UAE Digital Signage Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 - Incorporation of Digital Signage in Indoor and Outdoor Segments Boosted by World Expo 2020 & UAE Vision 2021

DUBLIN, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "UAE Digital Signage Market By Component (Display, Media Player, Software & Content), By Application (Indoor & Outdoor), By End User Sector (Retail, Government & Transportation, Hospitality and Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UAE digital signage market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% by 2023
With World Expo 2020 to be held in the country coupled with rising focus on UAE Vision 2021, the incorporation of digital signages in indoor and outdoor segments is likely to increase in the coming years. Moreover, various benefits associated with digital signages and high return on investment is further propelling demand for digital signages across the UAE.
In addition, deployment of digital signages across various end use sectors like healthcare, transportation, etc., is further expected to steer growth in the UAE digital signage market during the forecast period.
UAE Digital Signage Market 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of digital signage market in UAE:
- Digital Signage Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Component (Display, Media Player, Software & Content), By Application (Indoor & Outdoor), By End User Sector (Retail, Government & Transportation, Hospitality and Others)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Screener Question Analysis
4.2. Digital Signage Usage, By Purpose of Application
4.3. Digital Signage Usage, By Mode of Deployment
4.4. Digital Signage Usage, By Type of Display Used
4.5. Digital Signage Users, By Type of Content Displayed
4.6. Satisfaction Analysis
4.7. Challenge Analysis
4.8. Expectation Analysis
5. Global Digital Signage Market Overview
6. UAE Digital Signage Market Landscape
7. UAE Digital Signage Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Component (Display, Media Player, Software and Content)
7.2.2. By Applications (Indoor and Outdoor)
7.2.3. By End User Sector (Retail, Government & Transportation, Hospitality and Others)
7.2.4. By Region
7.2.5. By Company
8. UAE Digital Signage Market Attractiveness Index
8.1. By Component
8.2. By Application
8.3. By End User Sector
8.4. By Region
9. UAE Digital Signage Display Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Size & Forecast
9.2.1. By Type of Display (LCD, LED and Others)
10. UAE Digital Signage Media Player Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Size & Forecast
10.2.1. By Operating System (Window based Media Players and Non- Window based Media Players)
11. UAE Digital Signage Software Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Size & Forecast
11.2.1. By Software Type (Private, Cloud and Hybrid)
12. UAE Digital Signage Content Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value
12.2. Market Size & Forecast
12.2.1. By Content Type (Image, Video and Others)
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Impact Analysis
13.2. Drivers
13.3. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
16. UAE Economic Profile
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Competitive Benchmarking
17.2. Company Profiles
17.2.1. Samsung Gulf Electronics Co., Ltd.
17.2.2. LG Electronics Gulf FZE
17.2.3. NEC Display Solutions Middle East & Africa
17.2.4. Sony Middle East and Africa FZE
17.2.5. Toshiba Gulf FZE
17.2.6. Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa FZE
17.2.7. Philips Electronics Middle East and Africa
17.2.8. Sharp Middle East FZE
17.2.9. Cisco Systems Inc.
17.2.10. Scala B.V.
18. Strategic Recommendations
