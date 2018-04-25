UAE Digital Signage Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 - Incorporation of Digital Signage in Indoor and Outdoor Segments Boosted by World Expo 2020 & UAE Vision 2021

The UAE digital signage market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% by 2023

With World Expo 2020 to be held in the country coupled with rising focus on UAE Vision 2021, the incorporation of digital signages in indoor and outdoor segments is likely to increase in the coming years. Moreover, various benefits associated with digital signages and high return on investment is further propelling demand for digital signages across the UAE.

In addition, deployment of digital signages across various end use sectors like healthcare, transportation, etc., is further expected to steer growth in the UAE digital signage market during the forecast period.

UAE Digital Signage Market 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of digital signage market in UAE:

Digital Signage Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Component (Display, Media Player, Software & Content), By Application (Indoor & Outdoor), By End User Sector (Retail, Government & Transportation, Hospitality and Others)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Screener Question Analysis

4.2. Digital Signage Usage, By Purpose of Application

4.3. Digital Signage Usage, By Mode of Deployment

4.4. Digital Signage Usage, By Type of Display Used

4.5. Digital Signage Users, By Type of Content Displayed

4.6. Satisfaction Analysis

4.7. Challenge Analysis

4.8. Expectation Analysis



5. Global Digital Signage Market Overview



6. UAE Digital Signage Market Landscape



7. UAE Digital Signage Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Component (Display, Media Player, Software and Content)

7.2.2. By Applications (Indoor and Outdoor)

7.2.3. By End User Sector (Retail, Government & Transportation, Hospitality and Others)

7.2.4. By Region

7.2.5. By Company



8. UAE Digital Signage Market Attractiveness Index

8.1. By Component

8.2. By Application

8.3. By End User Sector

8.4. By Region



9. UAE Digital Signage Display Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Size & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type of Display (LCD, LED and Others)



10. UAE Digital Signage Media Player Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Size & Forecast

10.2.1. By Operating System (Window based Media Players and Non- Window based Media Players)



11. UAE Digital Signage Software Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Size & Forecast

11.2.1. By Software Type (Private, Cloud and Hybrid)



12. UAE Digital Signage Content Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value

12.2. Market Size & Forecast

12.2.1. By Content Type (Image, Video and Others)



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Impact Analysis

13.2. Drivers

13.3. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



16. UAE Economic Profile



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Competitive Benchmarking

17.2. Company Profiles

17.2.1. Samsung Gulf Electronics Co., Ltd.

17.2.2. LG Electronics Gulf FZE

17.2.3. NEC Display Solutions Middle East & Africa

17.2.4. Sony Middle East and Africa FZE

17.2.5. Toshiba Gulf FZE

17.2.6. Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa FZE

17.2.7. Philips Electronics Middle East and Africa

17.2.8. Sharp Middle East FZE

17.2.9. Cisco Systems Inc.

17.2.10. Scala B.V.



18. Strategic Recommendations



