UAE: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio: Detailed Analysis of 66 Data Centre Projects

This database (excel) product covers the UAE data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 28 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 28 upcoming data centers

, , and . Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2022)

Future capacity additions (2023-2025)

Retail Colocation Pricing

I. Quarter Rack (1/4)

II. Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

III. Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

In 2022, the UAE witnessed investment from both local and global data center operators such as Equinix, Khazna Data Centers, Gulf Data Hub, Moro Hub, Etisalat (e&) and among others.

In UAE, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are the primary data center hubs with over 90% existing third-party data centers. Other cities such as Sharjah , Al Ain , Fujairah and other cities contribute to the remaining 10%.

and are the primary data center hubs with over 90% existing third-party data centers. Other cities such as , , and other cities contribute to the remaining 10%. In terms of data center operators, Khazna and Group 42 contribute to more than 52% of the existing IT load capacity in the UAE Data Center Market.

In the UAE Data Center Market, Dubai and Abu Dhabi contribute to more than 90% of the installed rack capacity.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (28 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Jebel Ali Data Center or DX1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (28 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED



TARGET AUDIENCE



1. Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

2. Data center Construction Contractors

3. Data center Infrastructure Providers

4. New Entrants

5. Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

6. Corporate and Governments Agencies





Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing

8. Explore the Publisher's Comprehensive Portfolio



