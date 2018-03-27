U.A.E. Facility Management Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023

The growth of the facility management market is mainly driven by the expansion of tourism industry and increase in investment in the construction sector.

The facility management refers to professional services covering multiple disciplines in a bid to ensure functionality of the built structures through the integration of people, place, process, and technology. In brief, these services support the core operations of the companies, which include cleaning, security, catering, support services, and others.

On the basis of service, the U.A.E. facility management market is segmented into property services, cleaning services, security services, catering services, support services, environment management services, and other services. Other services include reception staffing, utility management, furniture supplies, and contract management. Property services was the largest segment with an estimated contribution of more than 20.0% in the facility management market in 2017.

Property services offer several benefits such as synchronization of different property related services, optimization of the efficiency of individual service components, and improvement in the management of properties. Owing to such benefits, the demand for property services is growing in the U.A.E. This in turn is driving the growth of the facility management market in the country.

Commercial was the largest end user category with an estimated contribution of more than 35.0% in the U.A.E. facility management market in 2017. The demand for facility management is growing in the commercial sector, owing to increase in awareness among end users to optimize expenditure on commercial building management. During the forecast period, the facility management market will witness fastest growth in commercial uses.

In terms of mode of service, the facility management market is categorized into in-house and outsourced. In-house was the larger segment with an estimated contribution of more than 45.0% in the facility management market in 2017. The leading position of in-house category is attributed to its long-standing presence, high adaptation rate, and comparatively low cost.

The U.A.E. government is working hard to refine and create some major attractions in the country to provide tourists with lifetime experiences. Some of the major projects underway are Bluewaters Island, Dubai Creek Harbor, Dubai Water Canal, Dubai Theme Parks, and others. Majority of these attractions are set to be completed before 2020, when the country will host Dubai Expo. Hence, these upcoming mega projects and events is creating a big demand of these services, which is attracting facility service providing companies to enter the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Background



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Introduction



4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 by Service

4.1.1.1 Property services

4.1.1.2 Cleaning services

4.1.1.3 Security services

4.1.1.4 Catering services

4.1.1.5 Support services

4.1.1.6 Environment Management services

4.1.1.7 Others services

4.1.2 by End User

4.1.2.1 Commercial

4.1.2.2 Residential

4.1.2.3 Industrial

4.1.3 by Mode

4.1.3.1 In-house

4.1.3.2 Outsourced

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Growing focus on facility management services

4.2.1.2 Shifting focus on integrated facility management services

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Growing tourism industry

4.2.2.2 Increasing investment in the construction sector

4.2.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Inflationary pressure on the facility management service industry

4.2.3.2 Workforce management

4.2.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Upcoming major projects and events in the country

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. U.A.E. Market Size and Forecast

5.1 by Service

5.2 by End User

5.3 by Mode

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

6.2 Benchmarking of Key Players Based on Offerings

6.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players

7. Company Profiles

Al Shirawi Facilities Management LLC

Blue Diamond Facilities Management LLC

Cofely Besix Facility Management

Deyaar Development PJSC

Emrill Services LLC

Etisalat Facilities Management LLC

Farnek Services LLC

Imdaad LLC

Transguard Group LLC

