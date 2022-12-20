U.A.E. Facility Management Market To Reach $36,575 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest study published by P&S Intelligence, the size of the U.A.E. facility management market was $15,768 million in 2021, and it is will advance at a rate of 9.8%, reaching $36,575 million by 2030.

The growth can be mainly credited to the increasing requirement for soft facility management services and the snowballing emphasis on green buildings. Moreover, the rising service requirement in Dubai is largely due to the increasing investments by the government in the development of infrastructure.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/uae-facility-management-market/report-sample

Property Services Are Required Most

Property services had the largest share, of 28.1%, in the past in the service segment, because of the increasing requirement for HVAC servicing and electrical and mechanical system maintenance.

Cleaning services will undergo the fastest growth in the years to come because of the increasing count of people becoming conscious about hygiene, including in their homes.

Furthermore, owing to the strong online existence of industry players and technical progression in these services, the necessity for them will increase substantially in the years to come.

Business and Corporate Firms Create Highest Service Demand

The business and corporate sector had the largest share, of 46.7%, because of the increasing investments by the administration in the corporate sector of Dubai. The city has become a global financial hub, with companies from around the world opening offices here.

Inhouse Mode Preferred by Users

Based on mode, the domain is split into inhouse and outsourced. Between these, the inhouse bifurcation holds the larger share owing to the high efficiency and control users get handling these tasks themselves.

The outsourced category will have the higher growth rate in the future. Moreover, among bundled, integrated, and single outsourced services, the integrated mode will grow the fastest in the coming years, since an increasing user base is preferring customized solutions for improved results and cost-savings.

Browse detailed report on U.A.E. Facility Management Market Growth, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

Soft Service Contributes Higher Revenue

Soft services have the larger share, of 63.6%, when the market is segmented by type. Soft services are needed daily, particularly with the increasing apprehensions about health since the pandemic. In this regard, the growing consciousness about hygiene and rising usable income are the major factors propelling the industry.

Numerous Growth Prospects in Private Sector

The industry has also been divided into the public and private sectors, of which the private sector will grow significantly in the future. The tactical approach based on attaining value-added skills, for example, environmental and sustainability planning, has generated a high requirement for FM in the nation.

U.A.E. Facility Management Market Report Coverage

By Service

Property

HVAC Maintenance



Mechanical and Electrical Maintenance

Cleaning

Security

Catering

Support

Environment Management

By End user

Business and corporate - largest and fastest

Education

Industry and Manufacturing

Healthcare

Public Administration

Hospitality

construction

By Mode

Inhouse

Out source

Integrated



Bundled



Single

By Type

Hard Services

soft Services

By Sector

Private

Public

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

GCC Facility Management Market Size and Share Analysis by Service, End User - Industry Development and Growth Forecast to 2030

Qatar Facility Management Market Size and Share Analysis by Service, End User, Mode, Type - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030

Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market Size and Share Analysis by Service, End User, Mode, Sector, Type - Industry Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

Kuwait Facility Management Market Size and Share Analysis by Service, End User, Mode, Type - Industry Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence