UAE Feed Additives Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Feed Additives Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Types (Nutritional, Technological, Zootechnical And Sensory), By Feed Form (Liquid And Dry), By Animal Type (Poultry, Ruminants, Aquaculture And Others) And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UAE feed additives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2019-25.



UAE feed additives market has been exhibiting substantial growth in the recent years due to setting up of new feed mills and expansion of existing ones. The demand for good quality meat is expected to grow further at a significant rate over the coming years. Expanding livestock population and surge in incidences of animal diseases would act as a key driver for the growth of UAE feed additives market.



The feed additives market in UAE has registered a compelling growth over the past few years as the consumers are getting more conscious about livestock's health. Moreover, the imminent growth of UAE Feed Additives Market would be driven by factors such as industrialization of livestock industry, low feed conversion ratio, regressing gut health, and ecological impact of the meat and dairy industry.



By animal type, the UAE feed additives market is segmented into poultry, cattle, aquaculture and others. The poultry segment acquired the largest market in the Middle East due to consumer taste preferences. Additionally, the efflux of camel-milk based products, including energy drinks, milk powder and ice cream is responsible for the growth of feed additives market in UAE. Some of the major players in the UAE Feed Additives Market are Cargill Inc., Alltech Inc., Chr. Hansen Middle East & Africa FZ-LLC and BASF SE.



The report thoroughly covers market by feed type, feed form, animal type and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report:

Historical Data of UAE Feed Additives Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018

UAE Feed Additives Market Size & UAE Feed Additives Market Forecast until 2025

Historical Data of UAE Feed Additives Market Revenues, by Types, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Market Forecast of UAE Feed Additives Market Revenues, by Types, until 2025

Historical Data of UAE Feed Additives Market Revenues, by Feed Form, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of UAE Feed Additives Market Revenues, by Feed Form, until 2025

Historical Data of UAE Feed Additives Market Revenues, by Animal Type, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of UAE Feed Additives Market Revenues, by Animal Type, until 2025

UAE Feed Additives Market Outlook

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Player's Revenue Shares

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Market Share, by Companies

Key Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered



The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Type:

Nutritional



Technological



Zootechnical



Sensory

By Feed Form:

Liquid



Dry

By Animal Type:

Poultry



Ruminants



Aquaculture



Others

Companies Mentioned



Alltech, Inc.

BASF SE.

Cargill, Inc.

Chr. Hansen Middle East & Africa FZ-LLC

& Africa FZ-LLC Evonik Gulf FZE

