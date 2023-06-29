UAE Fertility Testing Devices Markets Analysis, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities Report 2023-2027 Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Quidel, Procter & Gamble, Fairhaven Health, and Church & Dwight

DUBLIN, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Fertility Testing Devices Market, By Product Type (Ovulation Prediction Kits, Fertility Monitors, Male Fertility Testing Products), By Application, By Mode of Purchase, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UAE fertility testing devices market is expected to register robust growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027

Fertility tests are considered a significant part of fertility evaluation and treatment. With the help of this test, one can discover the reason which prevents them from achieving pregnancy. These devices work by measuring hormonal levels of one's body and offering hormone profiles.

These hormone profiles of the individuals are based on numerous conditions, including their cycle duration, any fertility disorder, or based on any drug or treatment. The growing prevalence of infertility issues in adults on account of the sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle, along with the expanding awareness regarding family planning, are propelling the market's growth.

In addition to this, delayed first-time pregnancy in women is one of the prominent factors expected to facilitate market growth. The rising popularity of self-assessing fertility test kits also drives the market growth.

Elevating First-Time Pregnancy Age Augments the Market Growth

The drastic increase in the average age of first-time pregnancy across UAE on account of the decline in first births among teenage women and the rise of first births among women aged over 30 years accelerates the demand for fertility test devices.

As per the OECD, the average age at which women give birth now stands at 30 or above, which is being observed in women across UAE, showcasing a greater preference for postponing first-time pregnancies. Late pregnancy results in several complexities to conception, which creates the demand for fertility test devices across the country.

Continuous Technological Advancements are Projected to Bolster the Market Growth

Various companies are focusing on manufacturing advanced fertility testing devices that are smartphone-based and provide rapid results to garner maximum customer attraction.

Furthermore, the increase in the launch of advanced and easy-to-use fertility monitors with greater accuracy offers lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

The inflating easy accessibility of ovulation monitors on e-commerce websites and the rise in the acceptance of basal body temperature-based ovulation monitors among consumers will continue to expand the fertility testing devices market's growth in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in UAE Fertility Testing Devices market.

  • Abbott Laboratories S.A.
  • Quidel Corporation
  • Procter & Gamble Middle East FZE
  • Fairhaven Health, LLC
  • Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (First Response)

Report Scope:

UAE Fertility Testing Devices Market, By Product Type:

  • Ovulation Prediction Kits
  • Fertility Monitors
  • Urine-based Ovulation Test
  • Saliva-based Ovulation Test
  • Male Fertility Testing Products

UAE Fertility Testing Devices Market, By Application:

  • Female Fertility Testing
  • Male Fertility Testing

UAE Fertility Testing Devices Market, By Mode of Purchase:

  • OTC
  • Prescription-based

UAE Fertility Testing Devices Market, By End User:

  • Hospitals
  • Fertility Clinics
  • Home Care Settings

UAE Fertility Testing Devices, By Region:

  • Dubai
  • Abu Dhabi
  • Sharjah
  • Rest of UAE

