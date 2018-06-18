UAE Fitness Services Market Revenue is Expected to Reach AED 3 Billion by 2022: Ken Research

Shift in choice of people towards total body endurance exercise from hardcore gym training is acting as major catalyst for growth in UAE fitness services market. Major companies such as Lifeline Wellness will be expanding its number of fitness outlets leading to growth in the market.

Organised fitness service centres is expected to increase majorly as they are providing various additional services such as swimming pool, in house juice bar, group exercise, sports facility. Along with additional services, they charge generally low membership fees on yearly basis and offer various offers and discounts on other health products.

Growing Penetration of Organized Fitness Centers

Growth in UAE fitness services market will mainly be facilitated by growing penetration of organised fitness service centres. Number of fitness outlets of existing players such as fitness first, Gold's gym, Lifeline Wellness and others are expected to amplify service quality in the coming years. Moreover, new players are also projected to enter the organised fitness market, leading to growth in the overall industry. Furthermore, additional services offered by organised fitness service market players will enhance the confidence of UAE people to achieve better health regime.

Penetration of organised fitness service centres in the space is also likely to incline at a rapid pace as major organised gyms are focusing towards expanding their services into sub - urban areas as well. It is expected that number of fitness outlets will be more than 1,400 by 2022, leading to further growth in awareness about health consciousness among the people in the country. Growing demand of group exercises will also lead to contribute unorganised fitness service centres to provide additional services to its customers in future.

Gym Members Preference and Paradigm Shift

Shift in choice has been observed among people of UAE in terms of performing fitness exercises from hardcore gym training to full body endurance exercise as they are opting for more number of zumba, Pilate's classes. Demand for Zumba, Pilates, Cross fit, Martial arts is expected to increase significantly over the coming years. Group classes' exercises are more energetic and result oriented and attracts all age type of people irrespective of their genders.

Dubai will dominate the UAE fitness service market.

The region covers majority of the fitness service centres which is then followed by Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and many others. It is also expected that people in UAE will shift their preference towards organised fitness service centres from unorganised fitness service centres.

Ken Research in its latest study, "UAE Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2022 - By Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized), By Subscription Period (1 month, 3 months, 6 months and 1 year), By Region (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and others), By Revenue Stream (Membership Fee and Personal Trainer Fee)" suggests that the demand for fitness service centres in UAE would continue to grow at a CAGR of approximately 10% owning to expansion in service portfolios of organised fitness service centres, unorganised fitness service centres, surging sales of fitness equipments.

