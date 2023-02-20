UAE Genetic Testing Market Report 2023: Growing Disease Burden Promises Future Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Genetic Testing Market By Type (Carrier Testing, Diagnostic Testing, New-born Screening, Predictive & Presymptomatic Testing, Prenatal Testing, Others), By Disease, By Technology, By Service Providers, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UAE genetic testing market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027, on the account of increasing awareness regarding genetic testing for the diagnosis of various genetic diseases. The higher prevalence of genetic disorders like cancer, thalassemia, Huntington's disease, etc. among the population of the country further drives the growth of the UAE genetic testing market in the upcoming five years.

The increasing immigrant population in the country, rising medical tourism, along with higher investments in the advancement of healthcare services also support the growth of the UAE genetic testing market in the next five years. The expansion of the at-home genetic testing sector in the country adds to the growth of the UAE genetic testing market in the future five years.

Genetic diseases occur when there is a mutation in the genetic code of the beings, and it alters the functionality of the protein and its structure thus causing severe symptoms. These mutations are often harmful and may be termed a pathogenic variants. Some of the common genetic disorders in the world scale are Down's syndrome, Cystic fibrosis, Huntington's disease, Sickle Cell Anemia, etc. Alteration in the genetic codes, and thus affected translation of the proteins leads to the dysfunctionality of the organs or the organ systems leading to disablement, memory loss, and other conditions in the patient and may cause death in certain conditions.

Growing Disease Burden Promises Future Growth

Actively increasing cases of genetic disorders are driving the growth of the UAE genetic testing market in the upcoming five years. The population is highly aware and is actively investing in the early diagnosis of genetic diseases and disorders, thereby supporting the growing demands for genetic testing, and adding to the growth of the UAE genetic testing market in the next five years. In the year 2020, 4,807 new cancer cases were discovered among the United Arab Emirates population. Out of which 2,155 were males suffering majorly from colorectum cancer and 2,652 females suffering majorly from breast cancer.

Although among the GCC countries, Saudi Arabia has the largest population of the patient suffering from Sickle Cell Anemia, the disease is also prevailing in the UAE. Approximately 2% of the total population in the country suffers from Sickle Cell Anemia disease and the risks of the disease are high in people with ancestors from sub-Saharan Africa; Spanish-speaking regions in the Western Hemisphere (South America, the Caribbean, and Central America); Saudi Arabia; India; and Mediterranean countries like Turkey, Greece, Italy. With growing medical tourism and higher immigration in the country, the instances of genetic diseases are expected to grow thus aiding the growth of the UAE genetic testing market in the future five years.

Company Profile

Freiburg Medical Laboratory Middle East LLC, Fakih IVF Center, Beyond Nutrition Health and Wellness Services DMCC, Genesis Healthcare Center, Dante Labs, and Reem Medical Group, among others, are a partial list of major market players of the companies responsible for the growth of UAE genetic testing market.

Report Scope:

In this report, UAE genetic testing market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

UAE Genetic Testing Market, By Type:

Carrier Testing

Diagnostic Testing

New-born Screening

Predictive & Presymptomatic Testing

Prenatal Testing

Others

UAE Genetic Testing Market, By Disease:

Sickle Cell Anemia

Thalassemia

Huntington's Disease

Cancer

Others

UAE Genetic Testing Market, By Technology:

Cytogenetic Testing

Biochemical Testing

Molecular Testing

UAE Genetic Testing Market, By Service Providers:

Clinical & Metabolic Specialists

Genetic Counsellors

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

UAE Genetic Testing Market, By Region:

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Dubai

Rest of UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on UAE Genetic Testing Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. UAE Genetic Testing Market Outlook



7. UAE Cytogenetic Testing Market Outlook



8. UAE Biochemical Testing Market Outlook



9. UAE Molecular Testing Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. UAE Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Freiburg Medical Laboratory Middle East LLC

Fakih IVF Center

Beyond Nutrition Health and Wellness Services DMCC

Genesis Healthcare Center

Dante Labs

Reem Medical Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8gh32i-genetic?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets