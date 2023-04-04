UAE Home Furniture Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027: Ready-to-assemble (RTA) Furniture is Gaining Traction Among Homeowners and Renters,

DUBLIN, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Home Furniture Market, By Product Type (Bed, Sofa, Wardrobe, Dining Set, Chairs and Others (Cabinets, Standalone Tables, etc.), By Raw Material, By Room Type, By Price Range, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UAE home furniture market is anticipated to witness potential growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

Furniture is considered a significant element of home decor. It aids with basic daily functions such as eating, sitting, and sleeping. It is a highly movable product, has numerous applications, and can be customized to meet the needs of end-users through machine-based processing or handcrafting. To fulfill the requirements of the customers, businesses are constantly developing modified and customized products.

Ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture is gaining traction among homeowners and renters, owing to the lower costs and compact designs which propel the market growth. RTA furniture, also known as flat-pack furniture, is not assembled by the manufacturer and is available in parts, with instructions on how to assemble it.

With continuous technological advancements and product innovations, mid-size and smaller companies in the country are expanding their market presence, by securing new contracts and tapping into new markets. E-commerce is also supporting market growth and many e-commerce giants such as Amazon, Wayfair, and Home Depot provide a wide range of furniture products from many key brands as a part of their product portfolio.

Increasing Number of Sales of Bedroom Furniture is Bolstering the Market Growth

The escalating demand for multifunctional furniture is projected to stimulate market growth. Real estate prices have plummeted significantly which resulted in a considerable reduction in house sizes.

As rooms are getting smaller these days, customers are increasingly looking for furniture that is compact and easily movable to enable efficient use of the available space. To meet such kind of requirements; vendor organizations have introduced multifunctional furniture with storage facilities.

Numerous beds that have included additional storage spaces are gaining more prominence across UAE. The inflating need for convertible furniture in the country has functionality beyond traditional furniture use. All these factors support the market growth.

Growing Consumer Expenditure on Furniture Products is Fueling the Market Growth

The rising number of consumers shifting their preference towards quality and stylish furniture products on account of the inflating disposable income levels and better lifestyle requirements is significantly propelling the growth of the home furniture market.

Along with this, the expanding domestic furniture sales and international furniture exports are among the significant growth-inducing factors. The growing average annual expenditure on furniture per consumer unit has increased which is reflecting the healthy growth of the market. This, in turn, is projected to drive the growth of the home furniture market across the UAE in the forecast period.

Enhancing Global Living Standards is Expected to Boost the Market Growth

The escalating demand for home furniture, on account of the growing population and the elevating levels of urbanization across the UAE region, is primarily accelerating the growth of the market.

This is leading to extensive investments in infrastructure renovation activities and the higher rate of adoption of aesthetic furniture solutions among consumers is fueling the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the inflating disposable income levels and enhanced living standards are also propelling consumers to invest in household decor enhancement solutions. All these factors are expected to aid the market growth in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in UAE home furniture market.

Pan Emirates Home Furnishings

AL HUZAIFA FURNITURE (L.L.C)

Dar Al Decor Furniture L.L.C

Danube Home

Inter IKEA Group

Home Center

Royal Furniture

Marina Gulf Trading Co LLC

Alshaya Group (Pottery Barn)

Homes R Us Trading L.L.C

Report Scope:

UAE Home Furniture Market, By Product Type:

Bed

Sofa

Wardrobe

Dining Set

Chairs

Others

UAE Home Furniture Market, By Raw Material:

Wooden

Metallic

Plastic

Others

UAE Home Furniture Market, By Room Type:

Living Room

Bed Room

Dining Room

Others

UAE Home Furniture Market, By Price Range:

Luxury

Mass

UAE Home Furniture Market, By Distribution Channel:

Furniture Outlets

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online

Others

UAE Home Furniture Market, By Region:

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pi54mi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets