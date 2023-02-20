UAE Human Insulin Market Report 2023: Featuring Novo Nordisk Pharma, Sanofi, Baxter, Eli Lilly & More

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Human Insulin Market By Indication (Type I Diabetes, Type II Diabetes), By Route of Administration (Subcutaneous, Nasal, Intravenous, Transdermal, Oral and Others), By Type, By Onset Time, By Products, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



UAE human insulin market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027, on the account of increasing instances of diabetes among the population of the country. Growing advancement in the pharmaceutical industry and surging demand for pharmaceutical products to control high blood sugar levels among the population are further driving the growth of the UAE human insulin market in the upcoming five years.

Moreover, the increasingly sedentary lifestyle of the adult and young adult population that give rise to the lifestyle diseases like obesity, blood pressure, and blood sugar disorders, also facilitates the growth of the UAE human insulin market in the next five years.



Synthetic insulin designed and manufactured in laboratories is known as human insulin. In the laboratories, human insulin is created by growing the insulin proteins in Escherichia Coli (E-Coli) bacteria and later deriving the insulin from bacteria.

The bacterial culture is grown under a controlled environment maintaining the hygiene and purity of the bacterial culture. Before the discovery of human insulin, animal insulin was used in a purified form of porcine (swine/pigs). Human insulin is majorly available in two forms regular insulin and Neutral Protamine Hagedorn insulin.



Diabetes Instances Drive Market Growth



Increasing instances of diabetes among the population of the country is the most important factor driving the growth of the UAE human insulin market in the upcoming five years. In the year 2021, among every 1000 population mark of the country, over 990 people suffer from diabetes. The cases of diabetes are higher among the geriatric population of the country.

One in every 5 people aged over 69 years suffers from diabetes in the country. By 2019, over 19% of the adult population aged between 20 years to 79 years were suffering from type II diabetes. The country stands at the 10th largest population suffering from diabetes on the world scale.



Experts even mention diabetes as a silent pandemic in the country since the death count because of diabetes is much higher as compared to COVID-19. People suffering from diabetes were strictly advised to monitor their health conditions before and after vaccination since the immune system of a diabetic patient is drastically affected. Thus, increasing the risks of COVID-19 infection multiple folds.



Pharma Advancement For Insulin Drug Delivery Promises Growth



Research and product development is taking place in the country. The government is aiding the research institutes and pharmaceutical designers to advance the drugs and drug delivery systems such that efficient insulin delivery systems can be deduced, which would further aid the growth of the UAE human insulin market in the upcoming five years.



Trabolsi Research Group at NYU Abu Dhabi has developed a revolutionary technology in insulin oral delivery system that can orally administer insulin and avoid side effects caused by the otherwise process of subcutaneous delivery of insulin through frequent injection. The researchers have developed gastro-resistant imine-linked-covalent organic framework nanoparticles (nCOFs) by using prepared layers of nanosheets with insulin loaded in between layers. The system is biocompatible, highly stable in the stomach, specific, and able to deliver the right amount of insulin. Thus, providing a future scope for further development and enhancing the market growth along with it.



Market Segmentation



In this report, UAE human insulin market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



UAE Human Insulin Market, By Indication:

Type I Diabetes

Type II Diabetes

UAE Human Insulin Market, By Route of Administration:

Subcutaneous

Nasal

Intravenous

Transdermal

Oral

Others

UAE Human Insulin Market, By Type:

Basal

Bolus

Pre-mixed

Biosimilar

Traditional

UAE Human Insulin Market, By Onset Time:

Rapid Acting

Short-Acting

Intermediate Acting

Long Acting

Ultra-long Acting

Pre-Mixed

Inhaled

UAE Human Insulin Market, By Product:

Insulin Pens

Insulin Pumps

Infusion System

Injection

UAE Human Insulin Market, By Region:

Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Sharjah

Rest of the UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on UAE Human Insulin Market



4. Voice of Customer



5. Executive Summary



6. UAE Human Insulin Market Outlook



7. Dubai Human Insulin Market Outlook



8. Sharjah Human Insulin Market Outlook



9. Abu Dhabi Human Insulin Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. UAE Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Novo Nordisk Pharma Gulf FZ-LLC

Sanofi UAE

Baxter International UAE

B. Braun Medical Gulf FZ - LLC

Eli Lilly and Company UAE

Becton Dickinson And Company UAE

Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries P.S.C. (Julphar)

