UAE Logistics Market is Expected to generate over USD 30 Billion by 2025: Ken Research Analysis

GURUGRAM, India, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Findings: -

UAE transport infrastructure investments has crossed AED100 Billion between 2006-2018. The investments focused on development of rail network, expansion of airports and sea ports, technologically advanced infrastructure such as Hyperloop, active participation in the China's belt which is expected to boost the logistics sector of the economy.

belt which is expected to boost the logistics sector of the economy. UAE government initiatives to promote trade and economic diversification through EXPO 2020, free trade agreements, change in foreign ownership rule for some sectors and development of free zones near airports and seaports are expected to allure foreign investors to set up manufacturing industries in UAE.

UAE E-Commerce market is expected to grow by 23% annually between 2019 – 2022 because of economic diversification, increasing digitalization, expected rise in manufacturing industries and rising purchasing power of the population in UAE.

Impact of EXPO 2020: UAE government initiative to launch EXPO 2020 is to induce economic diversification in the economy which is targeted to reduce economy's dependence on oil sectors for growth. It is a platform for small and medium enterprises to get investments. It is expected to attract 25+ million visitors in UAE in the first six months from October 2020 and expected to add USD 23.4 Billion between 2015 –2021 and USD 32.94 Billion by 2031 in the economy.

Initiation of Rail Network: UAE government is developing rail network of 1200 km to connect seaports, major transportation hubs, distribution centers, free zone areas, major warehousing areas and freight terminals. Rail development to GCC countries is expected to accelerate the growth of logistics market of UAE due to its strategic geographical position and better connectivity.

Increase in Government Initiatives: UAE Government initiatives such as Dubai IOT strategy, Dubai Block Chain strategy, Introduction of drones for last mile delivery, UAE National AI program, Smart Dubai 2021, Dubai 3D printing Strategy, Dubai Data Initiatives and National Innovation Strategy will revolutionize the logistics and warehousing market of UAE. The growth of the logistics market would rely on the adoption of technologically advanced mechanisms and trained professionals.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "UAE Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025 – By Road, Sea and Air Freight Forwarding, International and Domestic Freight, Major flow corridors, Integrated and Contract Freight Forwarding; By Warehousing (Industrial/ Retail, ICD/CFS, Cold Storage, Agriculture), End Users(Manufacturing, Retail, Food and Beverage, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Healthcare), Type of Warehouses; By Courier Express and Parcel Logistics and E-commerce Logistics" believe that the Logistics market in UAE is expected to grow due to entry of economic Diversification, Small and Medium Enterprises, upcoming industrial zones and development projects.

Key Segments Covered:-

Freight Forwarding Market

Revenue and Volume By Mode of Freight

Road Freight (Volume and Revenue)



Air Freight (Total Volume, Volume by Emirates and Total Revenue)



Sea Freight (Volume and Revenue)

Revenue and Volume By Type of Freight

International Freight (Volume, Revenue and FTK)



Domestic Freight Revenue (Volume, Revenue and FTK)

Revenue By Flow Corridors

Asian Countries



European Countries



Middle East



America



African Countries

Revenue By Contract and Integrated

Contract Logistics



Integrated Logistics

Revenue By End User

Food and Beverages



Manufacturing



Retail



Automotive



Oil and Gas



Others includes Healthcare, Telecommunications and many more

Warehousing Market

Revenue by Business Model

Industrial/Retail



CFS/ICD



Cold storage



Agriculture

Warehousing space by Region

JAFZA



DAFZA



DIP



DIC



Others include KIZAD, Sharjah , Abu Dhabi and many more

, and many more Revenue by Type of Warehouses

Open warehouses



Closed warehouse

Revenue by Contract and Integrated warehouses

Contract warehouses



Integrated warehouses

Revenue by End User

Food and Beverages



Automotive



Manufacturing



Healthcare



Retail



Oil and Gas

Courier, Express and Parcel Logistics Market

Volume By International and Domestic

International Shipments



Domestic Shipments

Volume By Air and Ground

Air Shipments



Ground Shipments

Volume By Market Structure

B2B



B2C



C2C

Volume By Delivery Period

Same Day Delivery



Next Day Delivery



Two or More Days Delivery

3PL Logistics Market

By Market Type (Freight Forwarding and Warehousing)

Snapshot on E-Commerce Logistics Market in UAE

Volume By International and Domestic

International Shipments



Domestic Shipments

Volume By Delivery Period

Same Day Delivery



Next Day Delivery



Two or More Days Delivery

Volume by Intra City and Inter City

Intra City



Inter City

Snapshot on Trucking Aggregators

Trukker

Trukkin

Load Me

Companies Covered: -

DHL

DB Schenker

GAC

Kuehne Nagel

Al Futtaim

DSV- Panalpina

Emirates Logistics

Hellman

Global Shipping Line

Yussen Logistics

Agility

Emirates Post

Fedex

Century Express

Skynet

DTDC

Skyexpress

Max Courier Services

TCS Express

Skycom Express

Aramex

Gulf Wide Express

DHL Express

Key Target Audience: -

Freight Forwarding Companies

E Commerce Logistics Companies

3PL Companies

Consultancy Companies

Express Delivery Logistics Companies

Logistics/Warehousing Companies

Real Estate Companies/ Industrial Developers

Time Period Captured in the Report: -

Historical Period – 2013-2019P

– 2013-2019P Forecast Period – 2020-2025F

Key Topics Covered in the Report: -

UAE Logistics and Warehousing Market Introduction

Logistics Infrastructure

Value Chain in UAE Logistic Market

UAE Logistics and Warehousing Market Size

UAE Logistics and Warehousing Market Segmentation

UAE Logistics and Warehousing Market Future Outlook

UAE Logistics and Warehousing Market Future Segmentation

UAE Freight Forwarding Market Size

UAE Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation

UAE Freight Forwarding Market Future Outlook

UAE Freight Forwarding Market Future Segmentation

UAE Warehousing Market Size

UAE Warehousing Market Segmentation

UAE Warehousing Market Future Outlook

UAE Warehousing Market Future Segmentation

UAE CEP Logistics Market Size

UAE CEP Logistics Market Segmentation

UAE CEP Logistics Market Future Outlook

UAE CEP Logistics Market Future Segmentation

UAE E-Commerce Logistics Market

UAE e commerce logistics Market Segmentation

UAE E-Commerce Logistics Future Market Outlook

UAE e commerce Logistics Market Future Segmentation

UAE 3PL Market Size

UAE 3PL Market Segmentation

UAE 3PL Market Future Outlook

UAE 3PL Market Future Segmentation

Regulatory Environment

Issues and Challenges

Analyst Recommendation

UAE logistics Industry

UAE Freight Forwarding Industry

UAE Logistics Market Competition Scenario

UAE Warehousing Market

UAE Express Logistics Market

UAE E Commerce Logistics Market

UAE 3PL Market

UAE Road Freight Volume

UAE Sea Freight Volume

UAE Air Freight Volume

UAE Rail Freight Ton KM

UAE Road Freight Revenue

UAE Sea Freight Ton Km

DB Schenker UAE Warehousing Space

Modern Warehouse UAE

Warehousing Space UAE

Sky Express Shipments

Sky Express Revenue

Trukker UAE Fleet Size

Logistics Market Trends UAE

UAE Logistics Market Regulations

UAE Warehousing Market Major Companies

UAE E Commerce Logistics Market Major Companies

UAE Logistics Market Future Outlook

UAE 3PL Market Future Outlook

Truckker Revenue

Trukker Fleet size

Trukker Business model

Seed Funding Trukker UAE

Noon UAE Logistics

DHL Express UAE

DTDC UAE Revenue

Al futtaim UAE warehouses

Panalpina DSV UAE freight forwarding Clientele

Dubai Industrial Park UAE

Emirates Post UAE

KIZAD UAE warehouses

Dubai Industrial Park UAE

Dubai Industrial City UAE

For More Information, refer to below links: -

UAE Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025

Related Reports: -

Philippines Logistics Market Outlook to 2024 (Sixth Edition)– By Sea, Land, and Air Freight Forwarding; By Warehousing (Industrial/ Retail, ICD/CFS, Cold Storage, Agriculture), By End Users; By Cold chain market (Cold transportation and Cold storages)

Philippines Logistics Market has witnessed an average CAGR during 2014-19 due to favorable laws from CTAP, Investments in Bridges to promote Inter-island transportation through RORO, and development of ports both by the government and with Public-Private Partnerships. The Current logistics cost comprise 27.16 % of sales in the Philippines which is very high in comparison to other SEA countries. The influx of foreign players, increasing consolidation, Green freight policies by the Government, and investing in innovative technologies has stimulated the growth in the market.

Indonesia Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook To 2023 – Driven By Infrastructure Spending For Airport And Seaports Albeit By Poor Existing Road Network

Indonesia logistics and warehousing market displayed a consistent growth during the period 2013 to 2018. The growing E-commerce sector and rising demand for express and third-party logistics (3PL) in the country were witnessed to drive the Indonesia logistics market. In addition to this, Indonesia was ranked at 71st position in the LPI index of World Bank in 2016 but moved up to 60th position in 2018, also indicating a positive outlook for the industry. The market has increased owing to high domestic consumption and the efforts of the government to boost infrastructure. The investments in infrastructure and technology have impacted the Indonesia logistics market positively. The government also launched over 15 regulatory reforms to reduce red tape and improve inter-ministerial coordination in the country.

China Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025 - Led by Growth in Road Freight Services, Improving Infrastructure and Rising Digital Innovations

The Chinese Logistics Market was observed to be in growth stage during the period of 2015-2020 owing to the expanding manufacturing & retail sector, increasing disposable income, growing number of investments and increasing value of exports and imports in the country. The China Logistics Industry has grown at a CAGR of 5.4% on the basis of revenue. The market is booming owing to increasing infrastructure investment, rising digital innovations and growing logistic demand in China. The freight forwarding sector is the leading segment towards the revenues of the logistics industry, followed by courier & parcel activities and warehousing. Value Added services also contribute a significant proportion to the overall logistics market in China.

Saudi Arabia Dry Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025 – Warehousing Automation and Investment within Transport Infrastructure to Drive Market Revenue)

The market showcased a volatile growth trajectory. Dry logistics revenue declined at a CAGR of single digit CAGR during 2015-2019 due to oil price shock further leading to an economic slowdown during 2016-2017 period. Saudi Arabia is located at the crossroads of significant international trade route that connects Asia, Europe and Africa. This strategic location provides the Kingdom with a unique advantage over other nations thus, enabling it to become a leading regional logistics hub. In April of 2016, Saudi Arabia announced its Vision 2030 which includes transforming the Kingdom into a preferred logistics hub. It is making continuous efforts to make imports and exports processes more streamlined. Additionally, government is restructuring the regulations and structures logistics sector government and opening the way for market liberalization and private sector participation. Expansion of industrial cities continues to offer opportunities for foreign investors towards developing the non-oil manufacturing base, warehousing & logistics segments. For instance, Pfizer opened a manufacturing facility in the King Abdullah Economic City in the year 2017. Non-oil manufacturing growth is facilitated by launch of National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) in Jan 2019 by KSA government. Various companies are investing in Special bulk trucks and heavy lift movements to diversify their Revenue streams and Operations. For instance, Bahri launched new dry-bulk carrier 'Sara' & increased their total fleet of dry-bulk carriers to 6 ships in KSA.

Turkey Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025 – By Domestic and International Freight Forwarding Throughput, Revenue & Flow Corridor (Road Freight and Pipelines, Sea, Air and Rail Freight), By Warehousing (Industrial / Retail, Container Freight / Inland Container Depot & Cold Storage), By 3PL, Courier Express & Parcel, Domestic and Cross Border E-commerce Logistics

Turkey logistics and warehousing market displayed a consistent growth during the period 2013 to 2018. The growth in the automotive exports coupled with rising e-commerce sector was witnessed to drive the Turkey logistics market. The country also has a robust manufacturing sector that contributes to almost 25% of the country's GDP and provides the boost to the logistics industry in Turkey. In addition to this, the implementation of Vision 2023 and Logistics Master Plan 2023 by the government also indicates a positive outlook for the industry. The market has increased owing to high domestic consumption and the efforts of government to boost infrastructure. The investments in infrastructure and technology have impacted Turkey logistics market positively.

More Logistics And Warehousing Market Research Reports:- https://www.kenresearch.com/productsearch.php?searchKey=Logistics+and+Warehousing+Market

Contact Us: -

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

+91-9015378249

SOURCE Ken Research