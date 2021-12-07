UAE Medical Devices Market is expected to Grow at CAGR 6.7% during 2020-2025, generating a revenue of over USD 2 Billion in 2025F: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Increased Demand for Radiography Services: High incident rates of lung and heart diseases prompt hospitals to make enhancements for medical equipment, thus, increasing the demand for general radiography devices like electro-cardiographs, ultrasound, x-ray and others. The major advantages of digital imaging are cost-effectiveness and easy accessibility. The hospitals are able to cut the cost by lowering the film price, reducing the requirement of storage space, and decreasing the number of people required to run the services and archive sections.

Rise of Telemedicine Industry: The Telehealth market in UAE is forecast to reach over $536.5 Mn by 2025, expanding @25% CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The highest growing segment within telehealth will be virtual visit market, which is expected to reach $280.7 Mn by 2025 representing @30.7% CAGR. The market holds many opportunities to grow owing to the lack of access to care and rising provider adoption of telemedicine, rising consumer demand and patient acceptance, and enhanced quality of care.

New Healthcare Infrastructure Projects: Upcoming healthcare infrastructure projects in UAE such as Saudi German Hospital Dubai, consisting of a 150-bed hospital and medical college complex will increase the demand for medical devices. The department of Economic Development in UAE is also boosting investment proposals in the medical industries sector, including facilitating procedures, giving priority to local medical products and strengthening investment partnerships, which will result in the growth of Local Manufactured Products in UAE.

The report titled "UAE Medical Devices Outlook to 2025– Driven by technological advancement, increase in the aging population and a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases in the country" provides a comprehensive analysis on UAE Medical Device Market. The report covers various aspects including the current market size and production scenario, its segmentations viz, type of Devices, sales Channel, technology, end users and regional analysis, major trends and development, issues and challenges, government regulations and competition benchmarking. The report concludes with market projections for future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue.

Key Segments Covered: -

By Type of Business Activity

Import

Local Production

By Mode of Selling

Distributor Mediated

Direct Sales

By Type of Device

Medical Consumables

Diagnostic Imaging Products

Respiratory Products

Dental and Orthopedic Products

Cardiac Device

Hospital Furniture

Auxiliary Devices

Ophthalmic Devices

Dialysis Machine

Others

By Type of Medical Consumable

Indoor surgical Gloves and Masks

Syringes, Needles and Catheters

Intravenous Administration Set

Sutures and catgut

Infusion Pumps

Ostomy

Bandages, Dressings and Others

By Type of Diagnostic Imaging Product

CT Scan

X-ray Based Products

Ultrasound

MRI

Electro diagnostic apparatus (Functional Examination)

ECG

Others

By Type of Cardiac Device

Angioplasty Device

Cardiac Rhythm Management

ICD

Implants

Pacemakers

Heart-Lung Machines

Others

By Type of Respiratory Products

Oxygen Concentrator

Nebulizers

Humidifier

Ventilators

Airway Pressure devices

Others

By Type of Hospital Furniture

Hospital Beds with Mechanical Fittings and Dentists' Chairs

Operating Tables

Examination Tables

Medical, surgical, dental or veterinary furniture

Others

By Type of Auxiliary Product

Hearing Aids

Artificial body parts (excluding artificial teeth and joints)

Others

By Type of Dental and Orthopedic Products

Orthopedic Appliances

Artificial teeth and dental fittings

Dental appliances

Surgical Belts

Trusses

Crutches

Others

By Type of End-Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Labs and Others

By Type of Region

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Ras Al Khaimah

Sharjah

Others

Companies Covered:-

B. Braun

Becton Dickinson (BD)

(BD) Boston Scientific

Canon

Dräger

Fresenius Medical Care

Fujifilm

GE Healthcare

Getinge

Hitachi

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Nihon Kohden

Philips HealthTech

Siemens Healthineers

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Cochlear

Oticon

Starkey

Widex

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Paramount Bed Holdings

Key Target Audience:-

Medical Device Manufacturers

Medical Device Distributors

Medical Device Importers

Research organizations and consulting companies

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Market research and Consulting firms

Time Period Captured in the Report: -

Historical Period – 2 015-2020

015-2020 Forecast Period –2020-2025F

Key Topics Covered in the Report: -

Executive Summary

Overview of UAE Healthcare System

UAE Medical Device Market Introduction and Overview

Industry Life Cycle and Value Chain of UAE Medical Device Market

Key Market Drivers in the UAE Medical Device Market

Demand & Supply Side Ecosystem, Preferences & Trends across UAE Medical Device Market

UAE Medical Device Market Size by Revenue

UAE Medical Device Market by Type of Devices and Sub Segments

UAE Medical Device Market by End Users

UAE Medical Device Market by Regions ( Abu Dhabi , Ajman , Dubai , Fujairah , Ras Al Khaimah , Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain )

, , , , , and ) Competitive Factors and Assessment in UAE Medical Device Market

Market Trends and Development

Market Issues and Challenges

Government Rules and Regulations

UAE Medical Device Market Future Outlook

Upcoming Technologies in the Medical Device Market

Analyst Recommendations

COVID Impact on UAE Medical Devices Market

Impact of COVID 19 on UAE Medical Devices Market

Medical Device Market In The Middle East

Middle East Medical Devices Market

United Arab Emirates Medical Devices Market

UAE Hospital Supplies Market

Future Of Healthcare In UAE

Medical Supply Store Dubai

Healthcare Business In UAE

United Arab Emirates Medical Devices Report

UAE Medical Consumables Market

Johnson & Johnson UAE Medical Devices Market

Philips HealthTech UAE Medical Devices Market

UAE Diagnostic Imaging Product Market

UAE Cardiac Medical Device Market

UAE Respiratory Medical Device Market

UAE Hospital Furniture Products Market

UAE Auxiliary Products Market

UAE Dental Products Market

UAE Orthopedic Products Market

UAE Ophthalmic Devices Market

UAE Dialysis Machine Market

Hospitals Medical Devices Market UAE

UAE Clinics Medical Devices Market

Abu Dhabi Cochlear Medical Devices Market

Ajman Stryker Medical Devices Market Share

Fujairah Medtronic Medical Devices Market Size

Ras Al Khaimah Medical Devices Market

Sharjah Hitachi Medical Devices Market

Umm Al Quwain GE Healthcare Medical Devices Market

UAE Medical Devices Market Distributors

Major UAE Medical Devices Companies

UAE Healthcare System Market Growth

UAE Medical Device Market Size by Revenue

Medical Device Manufacturers in UAE

Medical Device Major Importers in UAE

For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:-

UAE Medical Device Market Growth

