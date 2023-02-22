UAE Medical Tourism Market Report 2023: Focus on Orthopedic, Gynaecological, Pediatric, Dental, Fertility, Cosmetic - Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities to 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Medical Tourism Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



UAE medical tourism market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027

Increasing demand for procedures not covered under insurance, such as cosmetic surgery, fertility treatment, dental reconstruction, gender reassignment operations, and high-end investments to develop healthcare infrastructure, are the key factors driving the demand for the UAE medical tourism market.

Also, supportive government policies and the rise in the number of quality healthcare facilities and laboratories are the other factors that are expected to boost the UAE medical tourism market in the forecast period.



Excellent Healthcare Infrastructure Attract Patients from All Over the Globe



The primary revenue-generating industry in UAE is the oil & gas industry, and the government is making efforts to reduce the dependence and generate other revenue-contributing industries.

The government actively promotes the medical tourism industry to maintain cash inflow and economic diversification. The government is making investments in developing the healthcare system and upgrading the existing infrastructure into an advanced version, which is expected to influence the demand for medical tourism services across the globe.

According to World Bank, healthcare expenditure is expected to account for 4.6% of the country's GDP by 2026. The initiative taken by the government UAE Vision 2021 for healthcare aims to increase the number of healthcare professionals in the country and are promoting the privatization of hospitals to improve the quality of healthcare services offered by healthcare facilities.



Healthcare facilities are undergoing digital transformation and are actively adopting advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing solutions to improve healthcare services.

Also, the opening of a Dh700-million Neuro Spinal Hospital located in Dubai Science Park, where the country's first radiosurgery and robotic cyberknife operation will take place, is expected to be a crucial factor. Improved healthcare services and the adoption of healthcare services are expected to boost the demand for medical tourism services from all over the globe.



Growing Demand for Quality Healthcare Services Drives the Market Demand



The top specialties for which patients prefer to visit Dubai are fertility treatment, dermatology, skincare, dentistry, orthopedics, and sports medicine.

The advancement in treatment technology and medical equipment is expected to attract patients for the next five years. In 2020, the number of international medical tourists visiting the UAE in thousands was 500.12. Some countries cannot provide quality healthcare services to patients, creating the need to look out for affordable and superior healthcare services in other countries.

UAE boasts of quality healthcare services, and to avail themselves of the best healthcare services, patients prefer to visit the UAE healthcare industry.



Adoption of Online Platforms to Boost the Market Growth



The Dubai Health Authority has introduced a Dubai Health Experience portal, a one-stop solution for medical tourists that brings together doctors, airlines, medical agents, hotels, and hospitals under one single platform. Patients can get a second opinion, get visa information, and consult doctors through the portal.

They can procure information about the discounts and offers by various healthcare institutions available in Dubai City. Various healthcare medical facilities and institutions have made their online presence and elaborated on the services to help patients make informed decisions based on their requirements and budget.

The rise in the number of hospitals and medical authorities adopting online platforms to mark their global presence is expected to fuel the demand for UAE medical tourism market in the next five years.

